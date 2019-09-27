Letter: Second Amendment
Editor:
It is the habit of many to throw around the boogeyman of the Second Amendment as a coverall for the unlimited purchase and use of guns. I hope persons who use this mantra have or will actually read the simple one sentence statement of Amendment 2 of the Bill of Rights and ponder its real meaning. It states that a “well-regulated Militia” is necessary “to the security of a free State.” The dictionary definition of “militia” is “an army composed of citizens rather than professional soldiers, called up in time of emergency.” This obviously describes our National Guard.
It goes on, in the same sentence, to say “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” This was written at a time when members of the “well-regulated militia” kept their arms (muskets then) where they could grab them when the call came for defense.
“Well regulated…right of the people” – all one sentence. Does this not mean that in our day the arms we keep personally should be “well regulated”? There is nothing in this Second Amendment that gives to gun makers and gun enthusiasts carte blanche to produce and own all the kinds of weapons at our disposal today. “Well regulated” please!
Stanley C. Brown
Prescott
