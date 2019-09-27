Letter: Disapproval of Trump

Editor:

I want to thank the editor for publishing letters that express the truth that most of us who disapprove of Trump do not hate him. Those who idolize him keep insisting we hate him. A recent and kind letter by Mr. Kilbourne, “reject hate”, expressed that we have to love and respect the commander in chief. I assume he, and all those who call us haters, loved and respected Obama.

I personally see our president as a badly-behaved man/child with emotional and mental issues. His father bailed him out of all his bankruptcies and all the disasters he caused. Now, the Republican party has taken over Daddy Fred’s role. No matter how bad the president’s behavior, how illegal his actions, such as giving the Russians classified information in the oval office, and siding with Putin over our intelligence agencies, they defend and protect him. They want to keep their power, and no amount of criminal behavior by this president makes a dent in their support of him.

I and my friends who stand at the corner downtown on Tuesdays do this to express our dismay at what is going on in this country we love. We hold signs that express our views, and, no, Mr. Kilbourne, it is not a waste of our time. We are expressing our first amendment right and we welcome anyone to come and talk to us. We are caring and concerned citizens who are not haters. I welcome Mr. Kilbourne to come and talk to me and even give me a hug. I hold the sign that says: Love not hate makes America great.

Anne Schwing

Prescott