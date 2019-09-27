OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Disapproval of Trump

Originally Published: September 27, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Editor:

I want to thank the editor for publishing letters that express the truth that most of us who disapprove of Trump do not hate him. Those who idolize him keep insisting we hate him. A recent and kind letter by Mr. Kilbourne, “reject hate”, expressed that we have to love and respect the commander in chief. I assume he, and all those who call us haters, loved and respected Obama.

I personally see our president as a badly-behaved man/child with emotional and mental issues. His father bailed him out of all his bankruptcies and all the disasters he caused. Now, the Republican party has taken over Daddy Fred’s role. No matter how bad the president’s behavior, how illegal his actions, such as giving the Russians classified information in the oval office, and siding with Putin over our intelligence agencies, they defend and protect him. They want to keep their power, and no amount of criminal behavior by this president makes a dent in their support of him.

I and my friends who stand at the corner downtown on Tuesdays do this to express our dismay at what is going on in this country we love. We hold signs that express our views, and, no, Mr. Kilbourne, it is not a waste of our time. We are expressing our first amendment right and we welcome anyone to come and talk to us. We are caring and concerned citizens who are not haters. I welcome Mr. Kilbourne to come and talk to me and even give me a hug. I hold the sign that says: Love not hate makes America great.

Anne Schwing

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: A great many
Letter: Letter about Trump
Letter: Mentally unbalanced
Letter: In response
Letter: Republican?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries