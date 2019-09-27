Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 12:15 p.m.
A crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and Prescott Country Club Blvd. in Dewey is slowing traffic in the area.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. One vehicle, a Kia hatchback, ended up on its side, but the occupants were able to crawl out of the trunk.
No significant injuries were reported.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
