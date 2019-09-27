Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

A crash at the intersection of Highway 69 and Prescott Country Club Blvd. in Dewey is slowing traffic in the area.

The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. One vehicle, a Kia hatchback, ended up on its side, but the occupants were able to crawl out of the trunk.

No significant injuries were reported.

