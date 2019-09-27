Hamilton: Studios in a spooky mood for Halloween

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Hollywood Reporter reports the studios will roll out lots of Halloween movies next month and Hulu will be steaming horror movies as well. This past week, longtime horror movie actor Sid Haig died at the age of eighty. The people who were with him told him not to go into the woods alone.

The Wall Street Journal quoted sociologists who say the technological advances that produced social media have altered human behavior like no other twenty-year period in history. Times have really changed in the last twenty years. Today a president faces impeachment for opening HIS mouth.

President Trump addressing reporters at the UN Wednesday ripped into the mainstream media for its one-sided coverage of the whistleblower scandal. Last week, the FBI tracked down and arrested a soldier for plotting to bomb CNN. If convicted he could get two-to-five years at Mar-a-Lago.

Nancy Pelosi threw down the gauntlet Wednesday and announced House Democrats will hold an impeachment probe of President Trump. It’s nothing they haven’t already been doing for the past two and a half years. I think the biggest news all week is that Ukraine has reliable phone service.

House Democrats moved to impeach Trump for intriguing with Ukraine to expose Joe Biden’s Ukraine intrigue. It gets sillier each minute. A second transcript has emerged of Trump asking Trudeau on the phone if wearing blackface helps your jokes get bigger laughs from a white audience.

House Democrats claimed that Trump offered Ukraine’s president military aid then asked him for dirt on Hunter Biden. He’d snared two huge lucrative deals with Ukraine and China while his father was the VP. Liz Warren doesn’t have a drop of Indian blood and even she can read those smoke signals.

President Trump released the transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky a month ago. A whistleblower who didn’t hear the conversation busted Trump for what he never heard Trump say. Twenty years ago, impeachment was about sex, now it’s only about getting screwed.

Women’s Health quoted a doctor Thursday who warns Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS-brand waist slimming belt can damage a woman’s diaphragm and restrict her breathing. But then who am I to argue over the way a Kardashian makes herself alluring to men? Six thousand sailors can’t be wrong.

New Hampshire wildlife officials told bear hunters this season that the Gaming Commission is set to ban the use of chocolate as bait in bear traps. The ban is past due. For years hunters have been putting chocolate in bear traps, but lately all they catch are depressed women going through breakups.

Democratic candidates vied in Iowa all week with Liz Warren tacking to the center and others going farther left. Beto O’Rourke is now vowing to tear down the border walls and allow an open border between the U.S. and Mexico. Beto’s campaign caps are inscribed Make America Clean Again.

Bernie Sanders displayed his true socialist colors Tuesday when he proposed his wealth tax at a campaign rally. Bernie declared billionaires should not exist. Suddenly surviving impeachment is not so important to Trump as not winding up shot in the basement like he’s the last living Romanov.

President Trump’s re-election campaign received a million dollars in donations from Trump supporters the night that Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. Trump’s voters are diehard. Trump supporters argue whether they love Trump more for the lower taxes or fewer Mexicans the way jocks on beer commercials used to argue whether Miller Lite is Less Filling or Tastes Great.

