Golf tournament benefits Lady Badgers golf program, Sept. 29.

The Lady Badgers golf program is hosting a golf tournament at Stoneridge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Drive in Prescott Valley from 8 a.m. to 3 .m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This event will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $100 per player or $400 for a group of four. Enjoy many great raffle prizes, silent auction items and prize winners.



For more information, call Deb Fitzgerald at 928-445-2322 or e-mail her at deb.fitzgerald@prescottschools.com.

