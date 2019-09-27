OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Coconino — Week 6
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain's Alex Cabral makes a tackle as the Bears host Estrella Foothills in their 2019 football home opener Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Bradshaw Mountain's Alex Cabral makes a tackle as the Bears host Estrella Foothills in their 2019 football home opener Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 12:38 a.m.

Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Coconino — Week 6

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Coconino Panthers

When: Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Coconino – Mike Lapsley (4-0, 1st season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (15-11, 4th season)

Records: Coconino (4-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Coconino – The Panthers manhandled Mingus in a 52-14 throttling at home last week to open region play; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears also opened region play as they defended home field in a solid 35-20 victory over Lee Williams.

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 28, Coconino 14 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Flagstaff)

The Setting: The Bears have done well to remain over .500 halfway into the season and would relish a big win over a seemingly strong team like Coconino. We say “seemingly” because while Coconino is 4-0 on the season, their opponents (Thunderbird, Carl Hayden, Cortez, Mingus) are a combined 0-18. This will very likely be the Panthers’ first test of the season.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — Jr. QB Josh Grant, Sr. WO Alex Cabral, Sr. SB Ismael Solano, Soph. TB Elijah Acuna, Sr. RB Titus King; Coconino – Sr. QB Jordan Lucero, Sr. CB Eli Deherrera , Sr. RB Bailey McCauslin

Weather: 58 degrees at kickoff, clear, 9 mph SW, 70% humidity, Sunset at 6:19 p.m.

