OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Egg roll: Over 136K eggs fall off semitrailer onto roadway

Smashed eggs clutter Route 125 in Hegins Township, Pa., Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019, after a truck overturned spilling tens of thousands of eggs onto the road. These were fertilized chicken eggs on their way to an incubator. Police say a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania lost over 136,000 eggs when its load shifted. In total, 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were lost as 66-year-old Joseph Miles drove through Hegins Township Tuesday morning. Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs to fall and roll down the hill. Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive. (Frank Andruscavage/Republican-Herald via AP)

Smashed eggs clutter Route 125 in Hegins Township, Pa., Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019, after a truck overturned spilling tens of thousands of eggs onto the road. These were fertilized chicken eggs on their way to an incubator. Police say a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania lost over 136,000 eggs when its load shifted. In total, 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were lost as 66-year-old Joseph Miles drove through Hegins Township Tuesday morning. Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs to fall and roll down the hill. Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive. (Frank Andruscavage/Republican-Herald via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 11:55 p.m.

HEGINS, Pa. — Police say more than 136,000 eggs splattered on a road when they shifted and fell out of a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig Tuesday.

Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.

Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.

A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.

photo

Crews work to clean tens of thousands of eggs that fell from a truck in Hegins Township, Pa., Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019. Police say a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania lost over 136,000 eggs when its load shifted. In total, 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were lost as 66-year-old Joseph Miles drove through Hegins Township Tuesday morning. Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs to fall and roll down the hill. Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive. (Frank Andruscavage/Republican-Herald via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

30,000 pounds of cat litter spills onto highway
Roadside egg poacher caught on tape and cops are on the hunt
Children's Easter egg hunt nixed because of unruly parents
Police: Death in collision of stolen ADOT truck, big rig
Cops: 8-year-old girl helps drive drunken Pennsylvania man

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries