OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 28
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Commission supports change for subdivision on Bradshaw

This image created by Gary Palmer shows how 33 homes in the proposed Bradshaw Hills will look on the 10.89 acres on Bradshaw Drive across from Manzanita Villages. (Gary Palmer/Courtesy)

This image created by Gary Palmer shows how 33 homes in the proposed Bradshaw Hills will look on the 10.89 acres on Bradshaw Drive across from Manzanita Villages. (Gary Palmer/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 8:12 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, September 27, 2019 10:45 PM

photo

By Sue Tone

Applicant Luther Kraxberger appears before the City of Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 27 to ask for a change in setback distances for the Bradshaw Hills development.

The developers of a 33-lot subdivision on Bradshaw Drive received the recommendation of the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 26 to forward to the City Council a revised preliminary plat changing the original 25-foot front and rear setbacks to 15 feet and from a 9-foot setback to 7 feet at the sides.

A previous revision asking for a 5-foot setback on all four sides came before the commission in August, but could not be recommended for council approval because four votes were needed and commissioners voted 3-1, with two members absent and a seat vacant, to deny the request. The applicant asked that an amended preliminary plat go before the council without a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation, and the council opted to return the project to the commission.

At Thursday’s meeting, the applicant, Luther Kraxberger, Bear Creek Holdings, LLC, returned to the commission requesting the new setback limits. City Planning Manager George Worley gave a historical overview, reminding commissioners that the issue before them deals only with modifying the setback requirements.

Worley said a number of other developments have similar setbacks; Prescott Lakes, for instance, was built with 5-foot setbacks. The proposed 15-foot setback at the front of the house allows cars to park in their driveways, he added.

Kraxberger said the intent of the developer is to maintain single-level homes on the lots, and so the homes need a larger footprint on the space. With the existing zoning designation of Business General, he feels single-family homes fit better with the characteristics of the neighborhood than a hotel or apartment complex.

Some of the opponents to the project live across Bradshaw Drive in Manzanita Village, and brought up the condition of the narrow, windy road and the impact on traffic safety. Worley said the city has been looking to improve the roadway, not just because of this project.

During the discussion, Gary Palmer, whose home on Point of View backs up to Lot 1 of Bradshaw Hills, pointed out that within this newest request, the lot sizes had gotten larger. Lot 1, for instance, grew from the original preliminary plat plan of 5,199 square feet to 5,905 square feet.

Kraxenberger confirmed this, saying he removed a thin strip of greenbelt that previously ran between the backyards of a line of homes, thereby allowing a “lot line adjustment.” This would not affect grading and drainage plans, he said.

Palmer, a visual cinematographer, created an image showing what the hillside would look like when completed.

He and others are concerned the grading between Point of View residents’ property and Lots 1-6, with larger lot sizes, will impact the slope’s steepness and result in structural issues and loss of

photo

This image created by Gary Palmer shows his home on Point of View at the bottom of the picture and the grading that will occur on the slope between his property and proposed lots of the Bradshaw Hill development.

views of Thumb Butte and the city.

Other residents mentioned an underground creek, water retention and flooding concerns. Connie Barnett asked about open space, noting that the development’s 54% open space design is inaccessible to hikers. Worley explained that the city has a fairly broad definition of open space.

Some of the designated land is a slope area and will provide protection to property owners and some will be used as a buffer.

Before calling for a motion, Worley reiterated that commissioners were only considering the setback requests, and these were based on the original preliminary plat plan approved by council.

“A minor adjustment can be done at the council level, it will not come back to you,” he told commissioners.

“Changing the setback from 5 feet to 7 feet does nothing to improve the perception of density of the lots,” Commissioner Mel Roop explained prior to his vote not to recommend approval.

Commissioners voted 6-1, with Roop opposing, to approve the setbacks as presented in the plat labeled “proposed” (15 feet front and rear and 7 feet on the sides) subject to the plat being in conformance with the original plat.

Following the meeting, Kraxberger answered a resident’s inquiry, stating there would be a second access, a fire entrance with a chain, at the end of the cul de sac that feeds into Bradshaw Drive.

In other business, the commission approved for recommendation to the council, by a 5-2 vote with Commissioners Mel Roop and Ken Mabarak opposing, a change in signage for the Church of the Nazarene with a larger sign and different position along Willow Creek Road.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bradshaw Drive neighborhood opposes developer bid for reduced home setbacks
Deep Well Ranch project ‘puzzle’ piece clears hurdle
Amended Bradshaw Hills subdivision tops Prescott Council voting agenda
Heritage Point preliminary plat passes council
City eyes exemption to setbacks<BR><I>New rule throws hurdle in front of Marketplace project</I>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries