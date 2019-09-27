Commission supports change for subdivision on Bradshaw

The developers of a 33-lot subdivision on Bradshaw Drive received the recommendation of the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 26 to forward to the City Council a revised preliminary plat changing the original 25-foot front and rear setbacks to 15 feet and from a 9-foot setback to 7 feet at the sides.

A previous revision asking for a 5-foot setback on all four sides came before the commission in August, but could not be recommended for council approval because four votes were needed and commissioners voted 3-1, with two members absent and a seat vacant, to deny the request. The applicant asked that an amended preliminary plat go before the council without a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation, and the council opted to return the project to the commission.

At Thursday’s meeting, the applicant, Luther Kraxberger, Bear Creek Holdings, LLC, returned to the commission requesting the new setback limits. City Planning Manager George Worley gave a historical overview, reminding commissioners that the issue before them deals only with modifying the setback requirements.

Worley said a number of other developments have similar setbacks; Prescott Lakes, for instance, was built with 5-foot setbacks. The proposed 15-foot setback at the front of the house allows cars to park in their driveways, he added.

Kraxberger said the intent of the developer is to maintain single-level homes on the lots, and so the homes need a larger footprint on the space. With the existing zoning designation of Business General, he feels single-family homes fit better with the characteristics of the neighborhood than a hotel or apartment complex.

Some of the opponents to the project live across Bradshaw Drive in Manzanita Village, and brought up the condition of the narrow, windy road and the impact on traffic safety. Worley said the city has been looking to improve the roadway, not just because of this project.

During the discussion, Gary Palmer, whose home on Point of View backs up to Lot 1 of Bradshaw Hills, pointed out that within this newest request, the lot sizes had gotten larger. Lot 1, for instance, grew from the original preliminary plat plan of 5,199 square feet to 5,905 square feet.

Kraxenberger confirmed this, saying he removed a thin strip of greenbelt that previously ran between the backyards of a line of homes, thereby allowing a “lot line adjustment.” This would not affect grading and drainage plans, he said.

Palmer, a visual cinematographer, created an image showing what the hillside would look like when completed.

He and others are concerned the grading between Point of View residents’ property and Lots 1-6, with larger lot sizes, will impact the slope’s steepness and result in structural issues and loss of

views of Thumb Butte and the city.

Other residents mentioned an underground creek, water retention and flooding concerns. Connie Barnett asked about open space, noting that the development’s 54% open space design is inaccessible to hikers. Worley explained that the city has a fairly broad definition of open space.

Some of the designated land is a slope area and will provide protection to property owners and some will be used as a buffer.

Before calling for a motion, Worley reiterated that commissioners were only considering the setback requests, and these were based on the original preliminary plat plan approved by council.

“A minor adjustment can be done at the council level, it will not come back to you,” he told commissioners.

“Changing the setback from 5 feet to 7 feet does nothing to improve the perception of density of the lots,” Commissioner Mel Roop explained prior to his vote not to recommend approval.

Commissioners voted 6-1, with Roop opposing, to approve the setbacks as presented in the plat labeled “proposed” (15 feet front and rear and 7 feet on the sides) subject to the plat being in conformance with the original plat.

Following the meeting, Kraxberger answered a resident’s inquiry, stating there would be a second access, a fire entrance with a chain, at the end of the cul de sac that feeds into Bradshaw Drive.

In other business, the commission approved for recommendation to the council, by a 5-2 vote with Commissioners Mel Roop and Ken Mabarak opposing, a change in signage for the Church of the Nazarene with a larger sign and different position along Willow Creek Road.