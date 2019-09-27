OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  74.0
Tour or fly on a historic bomber with Flying Legends of Victory Tour, Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

Come tour or take a ride on the CAF B-17 Sentimental Journey and B-25 Maid In the Shade at the Wings out West Airshow at the Prescott Airport, Monday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 6. (Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum)

Come tour or take a ride on the CAF B-17 Sentimental Journey and B-25 Maid In the Shade at the Wings out West Airshow at the Prescott Airport, Monday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 6. (Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 27, 2019 1:04 p.m.

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is coming to Prescott for the Wings Out West Airshow on Monday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

The CAF B-17 "Sentimental Journey" and B-25 "Maid In the Shade" will be landing in Prescott at about 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. These WWII era bombers will be on display for tours and will also be offering rides to the public.

Tour hours and costs for the Flying Legends of Victory are:

  • Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Standard tour fees are $15/person, $25/family, but may vary.

Ride hours and costs:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sentimental Journey, B-17. (Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum)

B-17 Sentimental Journey:

  • $850 bombardier/navigator seats
  • $425 gunner/radio seats

Maid in the Shade, B-25. (Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum)

B-25 Maid in the Shade:

  • $590 flight deck/jump seat
  • $325 waist gunner seat

Seats are limited. Weather or other factors beyond our control may affect ride availability. For more information, visit flyinglegendstour.com.

For a list of other historical planes that will be on display and giving rides, click here.

For information on the Wings Out West Airshow click here.

