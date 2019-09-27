Church News: Week of Sept. 28, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Come experience ReVive. ReVive is a safe place to worship God providing a casual come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m., located at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that ReVive is like being in God’s living room - comfortable relaxed worship with friends.

Sept. 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey, will host a Gospel Music Concert with "Jason Jonkers & The Graves.” You are invited to come and spend a wonderful evening with them. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.

Join the American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team as we "Worship in the Park" on Sunday, Sept. 29. Worship at Granite Creek Park begins at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic-style lunch. Games and activities for children will be offered. All are welcome to praise the Lord.

St. Paul's Anglican Church: "A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Avenue, Prescott

Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: Morning Prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. Evening Prayer and Deacon's Mass 5:30 p.m. Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091. Enjoy treasurers and edibles sale! Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship services - Contemporary at 9 a.m., Traditional at 11 am. Sunday School - children and youth at 9:15 a.m., and Adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible Study Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E Road 1 South, Call 928-636-2969 for information.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. Sunday Service on Sept. 29 will feature “Innana Descends to the Underworld.” Third Road Theatre will present the full production of the performance we saw a glimpse of in May when Meg and Thatcher Bohrman and Dori Mion described their collaboration on this production.

Come join us for worship at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Sunday worship times are 8:30 a.m. for casual contemporary service, 10 a.m. for traditional service. The Rev. Dr. Sue Marie Baskette’s sermon, Tapestry of Life, will be based on Luke 16:14; 19-31.

What a wonderful walk around downtown plaza. Beautiful days and yes, that’s Solid Rock Christian Fellowship across from the courthouse. Main church 148 S. Marina St. 1 block east. We have true Bible worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks 10:30 a.m.

Please join Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, Sept. 28, Shabbat Nitzavim, 11 a.m. Torah discussion on choosing life. With lunch. Rosh HaShanah dinner service Sept. 30 in Prescott. Then on Oct. 1, we have Rosh HaShanah in Fain Park with Shofar, lunch, and Taschlich. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Fables and Flutes 10 a.m. Sunday at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Native American flutist Sue Daniel and storyteller Patricia Ellsworth bring to life a collection of fables by Caldecott Medal winner Arnold Lobel. Come and enjoy the art of storytelling. Staffed nursery, kids' classes and coffee hour.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church where Pastor Lloyd Murphy is beginning a new exposition of the gospel of John. Experience a warm family worship experience on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Enjoy a free, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church - 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths are welcome. For more information call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings this fall. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith. You're invited!

Come and discover the God of your own heart. 145 S Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. Rev. Terrence Padgett's message is "Prosperity of Gratitude." We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will have a combined worship service at 9 a.m. Sept. 29. At 9:45 a.m., we will assist a member with yard work, weeding Liberty School grounds, singing at Assisted Living Centers, stuffing envelopes for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and other projects. At noon, members will enjoy a potluck.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be hosting Life Line Screening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4. This event is also being sponsored by Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Protect your health by calling 1-888-653-6441 to register.

Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 4 and 5, Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah Service at 10 a.m., Parashat Vayeilech, Deuteronomy 31:1 - 31:30. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Come one, come all to St. Luke's Episcopal Church Annual Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 to have your 2- or 4-legged pets blessed. Located at 2000 Shepherds Lane Prescott.

A Rosary rally will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prescott courthouse plaza (south side.) Meet at Goodwin Street by the horse and cowboy statue. Bring a Rosary, water, hat and prayerful heart. We will be praying the Rosary for America.

Ask the Angels from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 12 at Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley Street, 2nd Floor Dance Studio 2, Prescott. Reservations required—seating limited. $10 suggested donation. Call Debby at 928-772-6826 for information. Practical angel messages for all attending.

The “Beautiful Signers” will perform at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Solid Rock Church, 143 S. Cortez.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starts Oct. 22. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Just drop in. Cost is $10, $5 per student. Topics include: What is the mind, karma, faith, impermanence, and Buddhism. Everyone welcome! MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

The American Lutheran-sponsored Mothers of Preschoolers is having its annual Moms' Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. Local moms who have home-based businesses or sell handmade craft items will be featured. Proceeds will support the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that “God is Wild About You.” For more information, call 928-710-3912 or email Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.