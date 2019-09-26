Yavapai Cattle Growers’ 86th annual barbecue and calf sale, Sept. 28
The Yavapai Cattle Growers Annual Barbecue and Calf Sale is being held at the Peeples Valley Maughan Ranch, 21875 AZ-89 in Yarnell on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Come check out an authentic calf auction and mingle with the ranchers. Dignitaries will be dishing up a delicious barbeque lunch at noon and the cattle women's group, the Cowbelles, will be serving up dessert.
This event also features a vendors showcase that opens at 9 a.m., mutton busting starts at 10 a.m. and plenty of other activities throughout the day including a petting zoo, roping a "dummy" steer, bronch (barrel) riding, create your own stick horse, creating your own brand, corn hole and more.
Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under. For a complete list of times, vendors and events, visit yavapaicattlegrowersassociation.org.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Cattle Growers’ 86th annual barbecue, calf sale Sept. 28.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
