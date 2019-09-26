OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 27
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Cattle Growers’ 86th annual barbecue and calf sale, Sept. 28

The Yavapai Cattle Growers Annual Barbecue and Calf Sale is taking place at the Peeples Valley Maughan Ranch, 21875 AZ-89 in Yarnell on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Yavapai Cattle Growers Arizona)

The Yavapai Cattle Growers Annual Barbecue and Calf Sale is taking place at the Peeples Valley Maughan Ranch, 21875 AZ-89 in Yarnell on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Yavapai Cattle Growers Arizona)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

The Yavapai Cattle Growers Annual Barbecue and Calf Sale is being held at the Peeples Valley Maughan Ranch, 21875 AZ-89 in Yarnell on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Come check out an authentic calf auction and mingle with the ranchers. Dignitaries will be dishing up a delicious barbeque lunch at noon and the cattle women's group, the Cowbelles, will be serving up dessert.

This event also features a vendors showcase that opens at 9 a.m., mutton busting starts at 10 a.m. and plenty of other activities throughout the day including a petting zoo, roping a "dummy" steer, bronch (barrel) riding, create your own stick horse, creating your own brand, corn hole and more.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under. For a complete list of times, vendors and events, visit yavapaicattlegrowersassociation.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Cattle Growers’ 86th annual barbecue, calf sale Sept. 28.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Maughan Ranches

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cattle Growers’ 86th annual barbecue, calf sale Sept. 28
Cattlemen gather for annual sale, pit barbecue
Cattle Growers host calf sale, barbecue Sept. 26
Annual Cattleman's BBQ, calf sale is glimpse at ranch life
Cattlemen gather for annual sale, pit barbecue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries