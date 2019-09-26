WWE Superstars take over Prescott Valley, Sept. 28

Your favorite WWE Superstars take over Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

United States Championship match. Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan with Luke Harper, Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan.

Plus, Sasha Banks, the Lucha House Party, Ricochet, Lacey Evans and many more of your favorite WWE Superstars.

Tickets start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.