WWE Superstars take over Prescott Valley, Sept. 28
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Your favorite WWE Superstars take over Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
United States Championship match. Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan with Luke Harper, Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan.
Plus, Sasha Banks, the Lucha House Party, Ricochet, Lacey Evans and many more of your favorite WWE Superstars.
Tickets start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- ADOT: New traffic-signal tech trims minutes from daily commute between PV and Prescott
- Truck carrying Prescott, PV letters catches fire
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: