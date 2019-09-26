SWAT team arrests barricaded felon in Congress

A Congress man who allegedly lit fire to another man’s home due to a dispute over a woman was forcibly removed from his home by police and taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 25.

In the days leading up to the arrest, deputies and detectives from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau were investigating criminal activity involving 32-year-old Ivan Saavedra and 39-year-old Denver Noble, both from Congress.

It was reported that Saavedra and Noble were locked in a “love triangle” involving a women they both knew and that the dispute had escalated to violence, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Noble explained the conflict to officers during a traffic stop on Sept. 21 and noted that Saavedra had threatened him with a shotgun at his home the night before, YCSO reported. Police had pulled Noble over based on information that he had a shotgun on him, which he wasn’t allowed to have because he’s prohibited from owning firearms. During the discussion, Noble admitted having a sawed-off shotgun in his vehicle. He surrendered the shotgun and was arrested, but was later released due to a medical issue requiring admission to a local hospital.



Several days later, detectives confirmed via video surveillance that Saavedra was in possession of a shotgun and had possibly fired the weapon during a confrontation, YCSO reported. Saavedra is also not allowed to own firearms and has probation violation warrants from both Maricopa and Yavapai counties.



Saavedra is also believed to have committed arson at Noble’s home in the 22000 block of Hylton Way in Congress on Tuesday, Sept. 24, causing major damage to the home, YCSO reported.

The next day, detectives found Noble at a home in the 22800 block of West Henderson St. in Dewey. He was arrested on a warrant charging misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia related to the Sept. 21, investigation. Noble was booked in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on those charges and remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

That same afternoon, detectives went to Saavedra’s home in the 27000 block of Congress Way regarding his warrants and the arson investigation, YCSO reported. They attempted to call him out from the home, but there was no response and the doors were dead bolted. Detectives learned from other sources that Saavedra was inside the home and refusing to surrender. Based on confirmation that he was likely armed and in consideration of his past criminal history, the YCSO SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team was activated in an attempt to safely secure his arrest.

Around 4 p.m., SWAT team members activated from around the county were directed to the scene, YCSO reported. The YCSO also deployed its recently-acquired armored rescue vehicle. Numerous attempts via a loudspeaker were made to get Saavedra to surrender, but there was still no response.

Around 5 p.m., Saavedra called 911 and claimed he was not inside the home, YCSO reported. Detectives were able to verify otherwise. SWAT team members later heard power tools being used inside the home and discovered Saavedra admitted via a phone call he had cut a hole in the bathroom floor.

“It was likely Saavedra wanted deputies to believe he had escaped through the hole in the floor and would not be found,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

After several more attempts to get Saavedra to surrender, special equipment was used to create an opening in the home so gas grenades could be thrown in, YCSO said. Saavedra still didn’t leave the home. SWAT deputies eventually forced entry into the home and after an extensive tactical search, found Saavedra hiding inside the bottom of a cabinet.

“Because the cabinet had a tight seal, along with Saavedra’s use of blankets wrapped around his face, the gas had little impact,” D’Evelyn said.

The SWAT operation took more than four hours, but resulted in the arrest of Saavedra with no injuries.



Saavedra was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on both warrants and will be charged with the Arson of Noble’s home, D’Evelyn said. He remains in-custody. A bond has not yet been set.