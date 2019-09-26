Obituary notice: Raymond Sarinana
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:17 p.m.
Raymond Sarinana, age 77, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away on September 24, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. ABC Funerals in charge of arrangements.
