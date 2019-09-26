OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Dolores McDermott Hankins

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:19 p.m.

Mary Dolores McDermott Hankins, age 96, peacefully passed away on September 22, 2019 of natural causes. Born July 4, 1923, Dolores was the eldest of six children born to Thomas J. McDermott and Louise C. Collins McDermott, Irish-American farmers in Greene County, Iowa.

Dolores graduated from Jamaica High School in 1941. She obtained an AA degree equivalent certificate from the Des Moines American Business College in 1942. Dolores met her husband-to-be, Lowell David Hankins, in Iowa while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. She moved to California in 1942 to work initially in the Long Beach Shipyards, and soon after in administrative offices to support the War Effort.

Yes, Dolores was a “Rosie the Riveter.” Dolores and Lowell married in 1944 and welcomed their first child in 1945. Several years and several children later, the Hankins family moved from Southern California to Scottsdale in 1961, when Lowell was transferred to the Valley by Trans World Airlines, his employer. Dolores’ youngest child was born in Arizona. Dolores worked as a medical secretary for various clinics.

In 1977, Dolores, Lowell, and their youngest child moved to Mayer, Ariz. Lowell retired and Dolores found work as the office manager for the newly established Prescott Women’s Clinic in Prescott, from which she retired in 1988. After retiring, Dolores stayed active in her church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mayer, Ariz., where she served as lector and on various committees.

She was a volunteer with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Hospice in Prescott Valley, where she was named Hospice Volunteer of the Year for 2005. Dolores and Lowell enjoyed traveling and spent many vacations in various foreign and domestic locations.

Dolores is survived by five children: Charles (Jane), Patrick (Sharyl), Maureen, James, and Christopher (Tammy); fourteen grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Zoe, Trisha, Kelsie, Julia, Christopher, Jennifer, Andrew, Jesse Lingeman, Michael Lingeman, Joseph Lingeman, and Ashling; five great-grandchildren: Ella, Sarah, Sabrene, Allura, Ciaran, and two others on the way. Dolores’s husband Lowell, two children Thomas and Michael (Peggy), and grandson Thomas, Jr. preceded her in death.

The Viewing and Rosary are 4:00-6:00 pm on September 30 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, Ariz.

The funeral will take place at 10:00 am on October 1 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 10901 S. Highway 69 in Mayer, Ariz. A 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held at the Veterans National Cemetery in Phoenix, Ariz.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

