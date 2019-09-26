Obituary: Gay "Jessie" Smeltzer

Gay “Jessie” Smeltzer went to walk with Jesus Sunday night, September 8, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. She was born May 1, 1956, in Orange County, Calif., to Francis “Woodie” and Genevieve Blondfield.

Jessie loved horses growing up and had three different horses at various times: Missy, Ruby and Buddy. Later in life she started gardening and loved to grow flowers from seed. She made her homes look like showplaces with her flower gardens. Jessie was creative and loved to sew and also designed her house in Arizona that she never got to see completed.

Growing up, Jessie was a straight-A student and graduated in 1974 from Troy High School in Fullerton, Calif. She then attended Fullerton College and studied to become a math teacher but gave that goal up to raise a family. Jessie lived in numerous places in California, including San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Cambria, then moving to Ada, Mich

Jessie married Terry A. Smeltzer on Jan. 14, 2012, in Ada, Mich., moved to Elkhart, Ind., and then went to work for the Matterhorn Restaurant until her husband retired from the fire department and they moved to Prescott, Ariz. In Prescott she attended Calvary Chapel of Prescott church and worked for The Finn Restaurant until her death. Jessie’s pride in life was her God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Terry Smeltzer; and children Ryan (Connie) Burmaster of Atascadero, Calif., and their children, Maija Romero and Harmony; daughter Shannon (Greg) Mulder of Holland, Mich., and their children Kensie, Mason, Chloe, Sadie, Sierra, Dane and one on the way, all of Holland, Mich.; daughter Lauren (Dave) Hill of Midland, Mich., and their children Weston, Porter and Archer; daughter Gretchen (Patrick) McTighe of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and the youngest daughter Katelyn Burmaster of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a stepson, Christian Smeltzer (Gary Elder) of Indianapolis, Ind.

Also surviving are her three siblings, Wendy (Bill) Taylor of Tonasket, Wash., Gwen (Rick) Weaver of LaVerne, Calif., and David Blondfield of Sparks, Nev.

Jessie wanted her body donated to science. There will be a memorial service at Calvary Chapel of Prescott in Prescott, Ariz., at a later date. Memorials to any cancer research center would be greatly appreciated.

Information provided by survivors.