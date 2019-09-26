OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gay "Jessie" Smeltzer

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:37 p.m.

Gay “Jessie” Smeltzer went to walk with Jesus Sunday night, September 8, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz. She was born May 1, 1956, in Orange County, Calif., to Francis “Woodie” and Genevieve Blondfield.

Jessie loved horses growing up and had three different horses at various times: Missy, Ruby and Buddy. Later in life she started gardening and loved to grow flowers from seed. She made her homes look like showplaces with her flower gardens. Jessie was creative and loved to sew and also designed her house in Arizona that she never got to see completed.

Growing up, Jessie was a straight-A student and graduated in 1974 from Troy High School in Fullerton, Calif. She then attended Fullerton College and studied to become a math teacher but gave that goal up to raise a family. Jessie lived in numerous places in California, including San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Cambria, then moving to Ada, Mich

Jessie married Terry A. Smeltzer on Jan. 14, 2012, in Ada, Mich., moved to Elkhart, Ind., and then went to work for the Matterhorn Restaurant until her husband retired from the fire department and they moved to Prescott, Ariz. In Prescott she attended Calvary Chapel of Prescott church and worked for The Finn Restaurant until her death. Jessie’s pride in life was her God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Terry Smeltzer; and children Ryan (Connie) Burmaster of Atascadero, Calif., and their children, Maija Romero and Harmony; daughter Shannon (Greg) Mulder of Holland, Mich., and their children Kensie, Mason, Chloe, Sadie, Sierra, Dane and one on the way, all of Holland, Mich.; daughter Lauren (Dave) Hill of Midland, Mich., and their children Weston, Porter and Archer; daughter Gretchen (Patrick) McTighe of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and the youngest daughter Katelyn Burmaster of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a stepson, Christian Smeltzer (Gary Elder) of Indianapolis, Ind.

Also surviving are her three siblings, Wendy (Bill) Taylor of Tonasket, Wash., Gwen (Rick) Weaver of LaVerne, Calif., and David Blondfield of Sparks, Nev.

Jessie wanted her body donated to science. There will be a memorial service at Calvary Chapel of Prescott in Prescott, Ariz., at a later date. Memorials to any cancer research center would be greatly appreciated.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary:Dr. C. Janet Lloyd
Obituary: Helen M. Hieronymus
Obituary: Barbara Irene Worth
Obituary: Jessie Timar
Obituary: Helen M. Hieronymus

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries