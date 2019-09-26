OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Cheryl Turk Hill

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:34 p.m.

Cheryl Turk Hill, age 74, died in Prescott, Ariz., on September 23, 2019. Three years ago, Cheryl was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy–cerebellar, for which there is no cure. The condition progresses gradually and eventually causes death.

The main signs and symptoms are impaired coordination, unsteady gait and loss of balance, resulting in falls and injuries, severely limiting her walks in nature, which had been an important part of her life.

She was deeply in love with her husband, Melvin, who has been caring and supportive. No children but many nephews and a niece, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. She was part of a loving and caring family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 1945 and that is where she earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Cleveland State University. She earned her Master of Social Work in San Antonio, Texas and her Associate Degree in nursing in Galveston, Texas.

She was a creative person and focused her talents on needlework. Cheryl loved traveling and was able to travel in France several times with her husband. She would have loved to be remembered for her kindness, good sense of humor, and perseverance. Cheryl had many pets including dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, birds, turtles, and hamsters (though not all at the same time) and loved them all.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Lorraine (Heydorn) Beebe
Obituary: Jean Wilma Jongsma
Obituary: Effie Arlena Judd
Obituary: Susan Joyce Manderfield
'What is the Soul?' is the topic of talk

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries