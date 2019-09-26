Obituary: Cheryl Turk Hill

Cheryl Turk Hill, age 74, died in Prescott, Ariz., on September 23, 2019. Three years ago, Cheryl was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy–cerebellar, for which there is no cure. The condition progresses gradually and eventually causes death.

The main signs and symptoms are impaired coordination, unsteady gait and loss of balance, resulting in falls and injuries, severely limiting her walks in nature, which had been an important part of her life.

She was deeply in love with her husband, Melvin, who has been caring and supportive. No children but many nephews and a niece, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. She was part of a loving and caring family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 1945 and that is where she earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Cleveland State University. She earned her Master of Social Work in San Antonio, Texas and her Associate Degree in nursing in Galveston, Texas.

She was a creative person and focused her talents on needlework. Cheryl loved traveling and was able to travel in France several times with her husband. She would have loved to be remembered for her kindness, good sense of humor, and perseverance. Cheryl had many pets including dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, birds, turtles, and hamsters (though not all at the same time) and loved them all.

Information provided by survivors.