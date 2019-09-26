OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NSA, Homeland Security honor Embry-Riddle

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University opened its Cyber Lab in 2013 to teach Cyber Intelligence and Security students about the challenge of defending against an adversary that’s evolving at Internet speed in cyberspace. (Courtesy/Connor McShane, ERAU)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University opened its Cyber Lab in 2013 to teach Cyber Intelligence and Security students about the challenge of defending against an adversary that’s evolving at Internet speed in cyberspace. (Courtesy/Connor McShane, ERAU)

By Special to the Courier
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 10:04 p.m.

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott campus a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through 2024.

The goal of the 20-year-old Center for Academic Excellence (CAE) program is to reduce vulnerability in America’s national information infrastructure and defend U.S. government, business and infrastructure sectors by promoting higher education and expertise in Cyber Defense.

“Embry-Riddle’s ability to meet the increasing demands of the NSA CAE program criteria will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure,” said Karen Leuschner, CAE program manager. “The National Cyber Strategy addresses the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace. A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage.” 

The Cyber Intelligence and Security Department (CIS) at Embry-Riddle resides within the university’s College of Security and Intelligence, the first and only of its kind in the country. Apart from the prestige and formal recognition by the federal government, this CAE-CDE designation enables Embry-Riddle to pursue grants that can support student scholarships and research.

“Our CIS Department was established to serve as the center of excellence for cybersecurity curriculum and practice – and empower students with the knowledge, mindset and skillset to make a difference,” said Dr. Krishna Sampigethaya, Embry-Riddle Cyber Security Department chair. “This designation places our CIS department programs among the best in the nation and validates the learning environment created for our students.

“Our CIS program prepares students for top-tier positions in government and industry, building a strong workforce in a field that is crucial to keeping cyberspace secure.” 

Added Dr. Jon C. Haass, Dean of the College of Security and Intelligence, “Embry-Riddle’s College of Security and Intelligence actively promotes education, research and outreach in security and intelligence across a broad range of topics critical to global security. Common to all is the need to bring intelligence analysis and critical thinking to issues and problems facing the nation and world.”

For more information about Embry-Riddle’s College of Security and Intelligence and Cyber Intelligence and Security program, visit: prescott.erau.edu/college-security-intelligence.

Embry-Riddle Communications Director Jason Kadah provided the information for this story. To reach Kadah, call him at 928-777-6731 or email him at: jason.kadah@erau.edu.

Special to The Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

ERAU adds graduate cybersecurity program
Free national security symposium is Thursday at Embry-Riddle
Cybersecurity professionals needed; taskforce looking to make Arizona cybersecurity capital of U.S.
College students face choices, more classmates
Embry-Riddle inducts College of Security and Intelligence

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries