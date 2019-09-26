NSA, Homeland Security honor Embry-Riddle

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott campus a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through 2024.

The goal of the 20-year-old Center for Academic Excellence (CAE) program is to reduce vulnerability in America’s national information infrastructure and defend U.S. government, business and infrastructure sectors by promoting higher education and expertise in Cyber Defense.

“Embry-Riddle’s ability to meet the increasing demands of the NSA CAE program criteria will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure,” said Karen Leuschner, CAE program manager. “The National Cyber Strategy addresses the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace. A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage.”

The Cyber Intelligence and Security Department (CIS) at Embry-Riddle resides within the university’s College of Security and Intelligence, the first and only of its kind in the country. Apart from the prestige and formal recognition by the federal government, this CAE-CDE designation enables Embry-Riddle to pursue grants that can support student scholarships and research.

“Our CIS Department was established to serve as the center of excellence for cybersecurity curriculum and practice – and empower students with the knowledge, mindset and skillset to make a difference,” said Dr. Krishna Sampigethaya, Embry-Riddle Cyber Security Department chair. “This designation places our CIS department programs among the best in the nation and validates the learning environment created for our students.

“Our CIS program prepares students for top-tier positions in government and industry, building a strong workforce in a field that is crucial to keeping cyberspace secure.”

Added Dr. Jon C. Haass, Dean of the College of Security and Intelligence, “Embry-Riddle’s College of Security and Intelligence actively promotes education, research and outreach in security and intelligence across a broad range of topics critical to global security. Common to all is the need to bring intelligence analysis and critical thinking to issues and problems facing the nation and world.”

For more information about Embry-Riddle’s College of Security and Intelligence and Cyber Intelligence and Security program, visit: prescott.erau.edu/college-security-intelligence.

Embry-Riddle Communications Director Jason Kadah provided the information for this story. To reach Kadah, call him at 928-777-6731 or email him at: jason.kadah@erau.edu.

Special to The Courier