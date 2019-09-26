OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  66.0 weather icon
13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
Parents notified via message from principal

A Google Maps image of Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. One of the school’s students was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

A Google Maps image of Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. One of the school’s students was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 3:23 p.m.

A 13-year-old Bradshaw Mountain Middle School student has been arrested for allegedly saying he would bring guns to school and shoot students and teachers.

The alleged threat was reportedly made Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department news release Thursday.

Parents whose children attend the middle school were notified of the situation via a ConnectEd message from the school’s principal, Jessica Bennett, Wednesday evening. Bennett noted in the message that the threat seemed credible and that the school planned to increase security on campus Thursday.

“At this point we believe that there is not an immediate danger to our students and staff for tomorrow,” Bennett said in the message. “As a precaution, we will have a heightened sense of visibility and a law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow.”

After investigating the matter, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) officers arrested the student Wednesday evening.

The student was booked at the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility for terroristic threats and disrupting an educational facility, PVPD reported.

A terroristic threat is a crime generally involving a threat to commit violence communicated with the intent to terrorize another, to cause evacuation of a building, or to cause serious public inconvenience, in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience.

“The Police Department and the Humboldt Unified School District take seriously all threats against students or school staff,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “The students and families who came forward with this information are to be commended. It is through this type of communication that we can continue to provide a safe community. If you see or hear anything suspicious, notify law enforcement immediately.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

