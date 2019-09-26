Locals enjoy food, family fun at Cordes Lakes Days

Cordes Lakes Days is a time for food, fun and kids — and not necessarily in that order.

The food was either a half or quarter of chicken, so the light eaters could also enjoy lunch. It was moist and had a great flavor, served with beans and corn bread Sept. 15 in Cordes Lakes.

If that didn’t satisfy you there was the bake sale, the plant sale, the white elephant sale and the vendor tables.

There was a bounce house, many contests and games for all ages and the DJ making the appropriate noises, with places to sit and rest or talk to friends and neighbors.

The watermelon-eating contest was split into age groups so the younger ones only had to compete with each other and not the bigger mouths — literally — of the bigger kids, where Payton Stewart was the winner of the Under-10 group.

There was face-painting, ice cream, prizes and everything you could think of that went on at a local fair.

As with many all-day affairs, people kept shifting, with some coming in and some going out, so it was busy but not crowded. Ticket sales were successful.

Vendors were smiling, and many of the younger children were ready for their naps. You can only call it a very successful Cordes Lakes Days.