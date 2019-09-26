Local in Brief: Belly dance talk, pet adoption, donation drive

On Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will partner with United Animal Friends, an all-volunteer nonprofit group providing rescue programs and services to animals and those who care for them, to host a pet adoption and donation drive event. The Prescott event will take place at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 914 E. Gurley St.

Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at www.unitedanimalfriends.org/donate/wish-list.com or www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.

Small ruminant production and healthcare classes

Do you have goats or sheep as companion animals or for wool, milk or meat production? Understanding these animals’ nutritional requirements and health care is key. The University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension is offering two three-hour classes for sheep and goat owners. The first class will cover basic feeding, care and health for small ruminants. The second class will cover breeding, neonatal care, dairy production, meat production, regulatory concerns and certifications. A $7 fee covers both classes. The presenter will be Dr. Megan Shoemaker Munis, Certified Arizona Veterinarian.

Class dates are Oct. 8 and 22, 5 to 8 p.m., 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C, Prescott. Reservations are required by Oct. 1 at 928-445-6590 extension 221.

Public invited to “Bellydance, A Cultural Mosaic”

Prescott dancer Ustadza Azra will present a free public talk and demonstration “Bellydance, A Cultural Mosaic” hosted by the Prescott Art Docents, 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Prescott Center for the Arts Theatre, 208 N. Marina.

Ustadza Azra will describe the many myths about the origins of belly dance. She will shed light on the evolution of belly dance, from social dancing to the stage. Ustadza will touch on Orientalism, the impact of Western influence, cultural appropriation and the challenges faced by modern performers. By separating the truth from the myths, the observer may explore the true heart of the dance. A dance demonstration will follow.

Ustadza is a Turkish and American tribal style belly dance performer and librarian. She is the only American Tribal Style-certified teacher based in Prescott, and is now the director of New Moon School of Bellydance, located at the Elks Performing Arts Center. Her warm energetic performances and supportive teaching style make for an exciting cultural experience.

Ustadza has been teaching and performing for more than a decade. Her specialties include zills (finger cymbals), candle tray, veil and sword. She has also chosen to follow the path of belly dancers from the past by learning how to sing various belly dance folk songs in Arabic, Greek and Turkish, and is learning to play the Turkish oud.

For more information, visit https://ustadzaazra.com/ and prescottartdocents.net.

Fall Farmers Market features local vendors

Prescott Valley Tractor Supply Company is bringing together talented individuals and businesses for a family-friendly event to showcase the products and skills of local bakers, producers and crafters within the community. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the store will host its biannual Farmers Market event featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.

The Farmers Market is a free event highlighting local artisans and their sellable items like candles, crafts, baked goods, produce and more. The event will be set up outside of the Tractor Supply store, located at 8740 E. Eastridge Drive.

This year’s vendors and community partners include Polka Goat Farm LLC and Wookee Cookees.

While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. Contact the Prescott Valley Tractor Supply store at 928-772-5579 for more details about the event.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Farmers Market and Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket.

15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club players cub tournament and Texas barbecue

The 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club players cub tournament and Texas barbecue, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Van Dickson Ranch, 13125 Van Dickson Road, Skull Valley. Play begins at 1 p.m. and dinner is at 4 p.m. Bring chairs, hats and your drinks. Texas barbecue dinners of smoked tri-tip will be prepared by C. Paul Harris.

Please pay by Oct. 1 and mail the check to the Skull Valley Polo Club, P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, AZ 86338. For more information, call 928-443-3658 or email carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.