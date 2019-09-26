Live music, Steep Canyon Rangers, Sept. 28
Come listen to Steep Canyon Rangers perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Steep Canyon Rangers are one of the most versatile and idiosyncratic bands in all of contemporary American music. The Grammy Award-winning, North Carolina-based sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, folk rock, and more to create something original and all their own.
Their 2018 release, Out in the Open, sees the band teaming up with Joe Henry, an accomplished singer-songwriter as well as three-time Grammy Award-winning producers (Solomon Burke, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Carolina Chocolate Drops) with a particular affinity for American roots music.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit ycpac.com.
