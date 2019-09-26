Learn how to enhance family histories Sept. 28 in Prescott
Sometimes family historians list names, dates and places for ancestors. But people yearn for more personal connections to those who came before, their daily struggles, hopes and dreams.
Duane Roen will discuss “using cultural history to enrich family stories” at the Northern Arizona Genealogical Society (NAGS) monthly meeting at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Family History Center, 1001 Ruth Street.
Roen will talk about how to use cultural/social history to flesh out ancestors’ stories. Such history can give a better understanding of what they experienced, he said.
He will also offer some suggestions for organizing family history writing.
Roen is an English professor and Dean of College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University. In researching his roots, he has developed a database with more than 32,000 family members. He estimates that he has an additional 10,000 names to add when he can find the time to do so. He has worked with colleagues to establish the Project for Writing Family History at ASU.
Please park at the rear of the building and enter through the double doors in back. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- ADOT: New traffic-signal tech trims minutes from daily commute between PV and Prescott
- Truck carrying Prescott, PV letters catches fire
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: