Kornukopia Calendar, Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Ongoing

“Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 27-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $25, for adults, $18 for youth and $23 for seniors on select dates. www.pca-az.net.



Sedona International film Festival presents “Manhattan Short Film Festival,” 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Sept. 27 and 29; 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 3, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International film Festival presents “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Arizona Dance Festival, 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for students and military, $10 for Yavapai College faculty and staff and $5 for Yavapai College students. www.ycpac.com.

RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo presented by Cliff Castle Casino, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Findlay Toyota Center. 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $14. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Friday, Sept. 27

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Emily Scott Robinson, 7 p.m. Elks Performing Arts Center's Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St., #115.tickets are $30. www.folksessions.com.

Piano Men – Generations, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Antique and Classic Car Show, 3 to 6 p.m., Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E, Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Free admission. Donations accepted. 928-636-2969.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

National Alpaca Farm days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10055 N. Dusty Road and 8260 E. Plum Creek Way, Prescott Valley. Live spinning and other fiber arts demos. www.ranchoftheoaks.com.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., teaching at 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. No partner needed. http://FolkHappens.org.



Yavapai Cattle Growers 86th annual pit BBQ & calf sale, noon, Maughan Ranch, Highway 89, Peeples Valley,

WWE Live, 7:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $21, www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060

“Dream Lover – A Salute to the Music of Bobby Darin,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Tickets start at $32, www.ycpac.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Rick Picks the Beatles,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Saturday Night Talk Series – “Training One’s Attention and Habits for Life on the Path,” 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Lady Badgers Golf FUNdraiser Tournament, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stoneridge, 1601 N. Bluff Top Drive, Prescott Valley. The Lady Badgers golf team is hosting. There will be prizes for winning teams of all females’ team and male/co-ed teams, longest drive (male and female), closest to pin and chance to win a car with hole in one. deb.fitzgerald@prescottschools.com, 928-445-2322 ext. 72147 or http://www.prescottbadgers.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “One Man, Two Guvnors,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Knee-High Naturalist, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Highlands Center Discovery Garden, 1575 S. Walker Road. For 3 to 5-year-olds. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/knee-high-naturalist-program/fall2019.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Teen Books and Bites, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. “The Borden Murders.” Grades 7-12. 928-777-1537.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Prescott Coin Club meeting, 7 p.m., POA Building, 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-772-7144.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

12th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour gala reception, 5 to 8 p.m., Elks Performing Arts Center, Prescott. This event is free and open to the public, and will provide attendees with an early chance to meet many artists featured on the Tour and view their work while enjoying music and refreshments. www.prescottstudiotour.com.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

The YavaButtons Club will meet at 9:00 a.m. in Room 3, Step One Coffee House, 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Meetings include an informal social gathering, show and tell, button swapping, and presentations on the collection, history, and preservation of clothing buttons. Subject for the October meeting is Cameos. The public is invited. Info at 928-443-9831

Thursday, Oct. 3

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

The Prescott Celtic concert series is proud to present DAIMH (pronounced "dive") from the Scottish Highlands, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. www.daimh.net. $30 or $50 for 2/$15 for college students/under 19 free. 928-771-1218.

Mid Century Modern Night Rises Again, 5:30 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. $7 at the door.

Prescott Celtic Concert Series presents DAIMH, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Admission is $30, or $50 for two, $15 for college students and free for 19 and younger.

Friday, Oct. 4

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

12th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations throughout the quad city. Offers attendees the opportunity to visit talented artists as they work in their studios. Features 75 juried artists in 51 private studios, as well as 26 additional artists in three Art Centers. Information and maps available at www.PrescottStudioTour.com

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. “The Black Angel.”

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

LittleBlackDress, INK, and Artist’s Path Theater organizations are presenting a collection of short plays by women playwrights, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley Street.



Variety Dance Party with Chad and Marie Burson, lesson at 7 p.m., party at 8 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street. $10 for both. 928-778-3000 or www.adultcenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, 1100 E. Sheldon Street. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

4th annual SAL American Legion Post 6 golf tournament, 8 a.m. sign-in, 9 a.m. shot gun start, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. Benefits Veterans in the Quad city area. Download player sign up and sponsor sheets at americanlegionazprescott.org. The fee is $65 per person for a two-person scramble. Scoring is done by Callaway system. 928-350-0938.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

LittleBlackDress, INK, and Artist’s Path Theater organizations are presenting a collection of short plays by women playwrights, 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley Street.

Embry-Riddle and City of Prescott Present Wings Out West Airshow, 9 a.m., Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field http://prescott.erau.edu/octoberwest/wings-out-west-airshow/index.html.

Mile High Comedy Theater, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.. $15 presale,$20 at the door. www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

RIDER's Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Post 78, Highway 69, Humboldt. Hotdogs, chips and soda for $5. Rummage, bake sale, and 50/50 drawing. Proceeds support Camp Courage. 928-951-1994.

LittleBlackDress, INK, and Artist’s Path Theater organizations are presenting a collection of short plays by women playwrights, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215. E. Goodwin Street.

Phoenix Symphony, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $20. www.yavapaisymphony.org.