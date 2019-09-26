Johnson Fire 46% contained

Fire crews are sitting back and letting nature manage the Johnson Fire today, forest officials said Thursday morning, Sept. 26.

After a successful day of working the blaze Wednesday, overnight rains reduced much of the residual heat remaining in the more active areas of the fire.

“At about 5 a.m. this morning, we received a half inch to an inch of rain directly over the fire,” said Cory Carlson, planning operations trainee for Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3. “That rain has set us up really good today.”

Since they don’t anticipate the fire spreading outside the containment lines they’ve established, their plan is to monitor the fire and then reassess what work remains to be done Friday morning, Carlson said.

Due to more accurate mapping, the fire’s size has been reduced to 166 acres. It was 46 percent contained as of Thursday morning and its cause remains under investigation. The fire is located about 8 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

Resources on the fire are five engines, two dozers, one Type 2 crew, three Type 1 crews, two Type 3 helicopters and miscellaneous overhead personnel.

Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground will reopen Friday, Sept. 27. All designated dispersed camping sites in the southern portion of the Prescott Basin will also reopen Friday. Lower Wolf Creek Campground will remain closed for the season.

“In the interest of safety, the public is asked to not travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling in the area,” said Debbie Maneely with the Prescott National Forest. “Avoiding these areas will allow firefighters to work and travel safely during suppression operations.”

