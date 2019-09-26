OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire restrictions lifted on state lands Sept. 27

Fire restrictions will be lifted for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona on Friday, Sept. 27. (Courier, file)

Fire restrictions will be lifted for state-owned and managed lands across Arizona on Friday, Sept. 27. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 11:33 a.m.

Recent moisture and cooler temperatures have allowed the Arizona Department of Forestry Management (DFFM) to lift fire restrictions on state-owned and managed lands across Arizona.

As of 8 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, the agency will lift Stage I restrictions in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave – south of the Colorado River, and Yuma Counties.

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect in June, but lingering dry conditions, an abundance of grass statewide, and a scarce monsoon season forced the agency to keep restrictions in place longer than normal.

During an average year, restrictions are typically lifted after the monsoon arrives in mid-July. Those storms bring widespread moisture, help decrease temperatures, and increase humidity. All of those elements are necessary to reduce fire activity.

Even though restrictions will be lifted Friday, DFFM wants to remind the public to be fire safe when outdoors:

• Never leave a campfire unattended. Always be sure it is out and cool to the touch before leaving.

• If towing a vehicle or trailer, ensure tow chains are secure and never dragging.

• Never burn on windy days and have water nearby if using any type of equipment that throws sparks.

• Target shooting and fireworks are never allowed on state lands at any time of the year.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry Management.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai Co., Prescott National Forest lift fire restrictions
Monsoon rains continue to elude area
Fire manager awarded Firefighter of the Year
State Forestry cuts Capitol Christmas tree
Most local fire bans end, but some remain in parts of Yavapai County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries