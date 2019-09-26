Fire restrictions lifted on state lands Sept. 27

Recent moisture and cooler temperatures have allowed the Arizona Department of Forestry Management (DFFM) to lift fire restrictions on state-owned and managed lands across Arizona.

As of 8 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, the agency will lift Stage I restrictions in Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave – south of the Colorado River, and Yuma Counties.

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect in June, but lingering dry conditions, an abundance of grass statewide, and a scarce monsoon season forced the agency to keep restrictions in place longer than normal.

During an average year, restrictions are typically lifted after the monsoon arrives in mid-July. Those storms bring widespread moisture, help decrease temperatures, and increase humidity. All of those elements are necessary to reduce fire activity.

Even though restrictions will be lifted Friday, DFFM wants to remind the public to be fire safe when outdoors:

• Never leave a campfire unattended. Always be sure it is out and cool to the touch before leaving.

• If towing a vehicle or trailer, ensure tow chains are secure and never dragging.

• Never burn on windy days and have water nearby if using any type of equipment that throws sparks.

• Target shooting and fireworks are never allowed on state lands at any time of the year.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry Management.