Eagles sweep Simpson 3-0, stretch Cal Pac win streak to 38

Embry-Riddle (11-5, 3-0 Cal Pac) faced off against the Simpson Red Hawks (3-10, 1-3 Cal Pac) Thursday night in a blowout match.

The Eagles went into this one looking to extend their regular season winning streak in the California Pacific Conference to 38 after defeating La Sierra in a comeback victory Sept. 21.

FIRST GAME

The Eagles scored the first point of the night and kept a tentative lead through the first half of the set. The teams would trade points until a kill by Erin Clark sent the Eagles on an 8-1 run.

The Red Hawks would start to chip away at the lead, but a merciless kill by Caylee Robalin finished the set 25-22 in the Eagle’s favor.

SECOND GAME

Simpson scored the first of the second set, but hardly scored after as Riddle absolutely dominated the set. Robalin in particular had a great set, tallying: five kills (four consecutive), a block, a pair of aces, and eight consecutive points during her service.

Sharik Joseph also had a dominant set, securing four kills and a block in the 25-7 set victory.

THIRD GAME

The Red Hawks’ Lily Johnson put up some resistance early in the third set, but Embry-Riddle quickly squashed any momentum before it had a chance to build.

Joseph and Robalin continued their dominant second set into third, racking up five kills between the two during an early seven point run behind Tori Anderson’s serves.

Clark and Audrey Baldwin took over the second half of the set, with Baldwin securing a kill and two straight aces and four kills from Clark in the final stretch.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Libero Kat Yung proved her status as California Pacific Conference Defender of the Week with her 12 digs in the match. Baldwin’s 37 assists extends her streak of 30+ assists to 13 matches.

When asked about the streak she attributed the success to her being able to gel so well with the team during her four seasons playing with them, and that she, “likes to watch the hitters succeed.”

UP NEXT

The Eagles face conference rivals UC-Merced (5-8, 2-1 Cal Pac) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Embry-Riddle.

