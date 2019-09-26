Dream Lover: A Salute to Bobby Darin, Sept. 28
Come enjoy the music of Bobby Darin at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
This exciting concert production starring Robert Shaw with a swingin' live band captures Bobby Darin's unique spirit and musical versatility.
The show features signature chart-toppers from the early days of "Splish Splash" and "Dream Lover," to the big-band stylings of "Beyond the Sea" and "Mack the Knife" and into the years headlining New York's famed Copacabana and the showrooms of Las Vegas.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
