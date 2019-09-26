OFFERS
Column: Stress overload leads to adrenal fatigue

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 8:47 p.m.

This week, I want to encourage every one of you, my dear readers, to book those doctor appointments you’ve been putting off. Go out there and get thy blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, all the teeny, tiny human maintenance checks that you’ve been pushing aside and get them done. Here’s why:

Yours truly has been diagnosed with adrenal fatigue. That’s right! Your self-care guru has been diagnosed with not engaging in enough self-care. Turns out, as we age, we need more regular blood checks and even more mental rest than physical rest. Even if we are living stationary lives, the truth is, if we are stressed about family, finances, past hurts, future “what-ifs” and we don’t engage in enough mental rest, we enter the “T-Rex” zone of cortisol secretion. Basically, too much stress equals a saber-toothed tiger fight for the brain and too much stress over a prolonged amount of time equals adrenal fatigue.

Cortisol makes your body hold onto unwanted fat. It’s responsible for letting the brain know that life is safe. When the brain believes life is safe, it relaxes, burns weight with ease and allows our moods and our sleep to stabilize. However, when our cortisol levels are too high for extended periods of time — due to working out too much, combined with the stress of marriage or parenting, compounded with more than average stress at work, combined with lack of sleep and too much caffeine and sugar as a way to handle the effect of being fatigued by life, your body believes it’s in “survival mode” or fighting predators. It won’t let you sleep properly or drop unwanted weight because it’s convinced you might die or starve, so it holds extra body weight and adrenaline to survive. Cool right? Not so much when your body goes into panic mode just from trying to live! I asked my doctor why this was happening to me and she imparted that more and more people my age experience adrenal fatigue because we are doing too much in a day! We aren’t absorbing the correct nutrients from our food because our soil isn’t as rich as it used to be, and we aren’t getting enough rest because it takes sometimes two and three jobs to put food on the table for the average American family to eat. The human body was never built to thrive on stress. It is resilient and can go through an immense amount of strain, but in order to thrive, humans need more contact with nature and sunlight, healthy nutrient rich food and to not be interrupted every two seconds by a text.

Here are a few things that I’ve found help lower cortisol and make me feel better as I navigate how to be “all the things” and calm myself down at the same time.

Houseplants — Even Martha Stewart wrote an article on the therapy of caring for greenery— Google it, check it out — Proven to lower blood pressure and cortisol levels within a few days.

Writing — Yes, I am a writer, but I put writing on the BOTTOM of my list. Instead of killing myself at the gym, I am replacing that activity with finishing my novel. Guess what? Body rest really does do an overly stressed body good. Writing about your emotions and your stresses actually helps get those feelings to the outside of the body…a better way of dealing with things than letting them fester internally.

Caffeine reduction – This one is tough. When you are already tired and responsible for people it is difficult NOT to pop coffee pods all day BUT replacing at least two of those cups of coffee with WATER has been instrumental in helping me feel better.

Water — Did I mention water? We need more than you think — at least a gallon a day and watch your energy soar!

