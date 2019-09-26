Chino Valley United Methodist Church puts on annual Antique & Classic Car Show

Driving up to the Chino Valley United Methodist Church in a 1935 Franklin, Monte Colucci said he and his wife, Terry Colucci, have a connection with that type of car.

“These cars were made 25 miles from where my wife and I grew up: Syracuse, New York,” Monte Colucci said. “Just always have liked them and I’ve got five of them.”

The public will get a chance to see the antique vehicle at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s 12th annual Antique & Classic Car Show held Saturday, Sept. 28. The two of them are one of the few who have and bring old cars that can be considered true antiques to the annual car show, said Terry Colucci. Most of the cars that come are classics and hot rods, she said, adding that the two of them like the old stuff.

There are a lot of people who like to come and ask questions about the antique cars and Monte Colucci will get real busy during the day answering them, Terry Colucci said. He usually takes six cars to the Watson Lake Car show in August and usually spends the whole day answering questions, Monte Colucci said.

His interest in antique cars was passed down from his family, he said. His dad liked them, two of his uncles collected them and his grandfather loved them, Monte Colucci said.

“There was a gentleman that I knew from when I was a kid (who) had a 200 car collection and he would get my grandad to get some of his cars in parades,” he said. “Just came that way. I was always around them and I really enjoyed them and decided this was going to be my hobby.”

The Saturday show, held from 3 to 6 p.m., is going to be pretty much the same show everyone has come to know and love, said Sandy Jones of Chino Valley United Methodist Church, located at 735 E. Road 1 South.

“We had 81 cars last year,” she said. “We say we’re going to limit it to 85, but we’re not turning anybody away.”

At its heart, it’s a low-key old fashioned car show, Jones said. Admission is free and there’s and a BQ Dinner and Ice Cream Social from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Donations are accepted with money going to Chino Valley Adopt-a-Family for Christmas and the Chino Valley Food Bank. There are prizes for first, second and third place favorite cars as well as door prizes.

For more information, call the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 928-636-2969.