OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley United Methodist Church puts on annual Antique & Classic Car Show

Monte and Terry Colucci with their 1935 Franklin, which will appear at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s 12th annual Antique & Classic Car Show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Monte and Terry Colucci with their 1935 Franklin, which will appear at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s 12th annual Antique & Classic Car Show. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 9:50 p.m.

Driving up to the Chino Valley United Methodist Church in a 1935 Franklin, Monte Colucci said he and his wife, Terry Colucci, have a connection with that type of car.

“These cars were made 25 miles from where my wife and I grew up: Syracuse, New York,” Monte Colucci said. “Just always have liked them and I’ve got five of them.”

The public will get a chance to see the antique vehicle at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s 12th annual Antique & Classic Car Show held Saturday, Sept. 28. The two of them are one of the few who have and bring old cars that can be considered true antiques to the annual car show, said Terry Colucci. Most of the cars that come are classics and hot rods, she said, adding that the two of them like the old stuff.

There are a lot of people who like to come and ask questions about the antique cars and Monte Colucci will get real busy during the day answering them, Terry Colucci said. He usually takes six cars to the Watson Lake Car show in August and usually spends the whole day answering questions, Monte Colucci said.

His interest in antique cars was passed down from his family, he said. His dad liked them, two of his uncles collected them and his grandfather loved them, Monte Colucci said.

“There was a gentleman that I knew from when I was a kid (who) had a 200 car collection and he would get my grandad to get some of his cars in parades,” he said. “Just came that way. I was always around them and I really enjoyed them and decided this was going to be my hobby.”

The Saturday show, held from 3 to 6 p.m., is going to be pretty much the same show everyone has come to know and love, said Sandy Jones of Chino Valley United Methodist Church, located at 735 E. Road 1 South.

“We had 81 cars last year,” she said. “We say we’re going to limit it to 85, but we’re not turning anybody away.”

At its heart, it’s a low-key old fashioned car show, Jones said. Admission is free and there’s and a BQ Dinner and Ice Cream Social from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Donations are accepted with money going to Chino Valley Adopt-a-Family for Christmas and the Chino Valley Food Bank. There are prizes for first, second and third place favorite cars as well as door prizes.

For more information, call the Chino Valley United Methodist Church at 928-636-2969.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Methodist Church puts on annual car show
Church, music and car show in Chino Valley, Sept. 22
Classic car show in Chino on Friday
12th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, Sept. 28
Letter: Car show thanks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries