Attend Hope Fest community outreach event, Sept. 28
Hope Fest Arizona, northern Arizona's premier community outreach event will be held at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
This family fun festival features the HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair with service providers, music artists, guest speakers, dancers, entertainment, a Family Fun Zone, car and motorcycle show and more.
The free event is dedicated to serving veterans, active military, first responders and the vulnerable of Yavapai County. For more details, visit hopefestaz.com.
For more scheduled information, see this story: Eighth annual Hope Fest set for Saturday in Prescott.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: