Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Attend Hope Fest community outreach event, Sept. 28

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 12:31 p.m.

Hope Fest Arizona, northern Arizona's premier community outreach event will be held at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

This family fun festival features the HOPE Serves Family Resource Fair with service providers, music artists, guest speakers, dancers, entertainment, a Family Fun Zone, car and motorcycle show and more.

The free event is dedicated to serving veterans, active military, first responders and the vulnerable of Yavapai County. For more details, visit hopefestaz.com.

For more scheduled information, see this story: Eighth annual Hope Fest set for Saturday in Prescott.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Hope Fest 2017 Highlights by HOPE FEST AZ

Courthouse Plaza

