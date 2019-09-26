OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Highways now accepting photography contest entries
Amateurs, professionals welcome to enter contest through Dec. 15

For the 12th year, Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers to participate in its photography contest, with submissions due Dec. 15. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

For the 12th year, Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers to participate in its photography contest, with submissions due Dec. 15. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Originally Published: September 26, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Since the 1920s, top professional photographers have provided breathtaking images to Arizona Highways magazine, produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Their photos of landscapes, wildlife and more have helped the magazine win international acclaim.

Now, it’s your turn to share Arizona’s beauty with the magazine’s worldwide audience.

For the 12th year, Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers to participate in its photography contest, with submissions due Dec. 15.

Photos will be judged in two categories: landscape and macro (close-up) photography. All photos must be made in Arizona.

Entries will be judged on composition, framing, light and an overall “wow” factor.

Those submitting the three best photos will win prizes. First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Additionally, winners’ images will be featured in the September 2020 issue of Arizona Highways.

The most recent grand prize winner, Sara Wittenberger, offered a spectacular and snowy view of a Christmas Day sunset at Mount Ord, northeast of the Phoenix area. Tam Ryan won second place for a photo of mist cloaking a group of great egrets at a Gilbert preserve.

More information and to see last year’s winners is available at ArizonaHighways.com, select Photo Contest below the Photography dropdown in the top navigation options.

Contest page: https://www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Youth photo contest deadline nears
Photos of waterfall, flower, rattlesnake tops in contest
Student short story submissions due by Saturday
Hummingbird magic: Richard Smith wins Black Canyon City photo contest
Annual youth art contest combats underage drinking

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries