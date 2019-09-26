Arizona Highways now accepting photography contest entries
Amateurs, professionals welcome to enter contest through Dec. 15
Since the 1920s, top professional photographers have provided breathtaking images to Arizona Highways magazine, produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Their photos of landscapes, wildlife and more have helped the magazine win international acclaim.
Now, it’s your turn to share Arizona’s beauty with the magazine’s worldwide audience.
For the 12th year, Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers to participate in its photography contest, with submissions due Dec. 15.
Photos will be judged in two categories: landscape and macro (close-up) photography. All photos must be made in Arizona.
Entries will be judged on composition, framing, light and an overall “wow” factor.
Those submitting the three best photos will win prizes. First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Additionally, winners’ images will be featured in the September 2020 issue of Arizona Highways.
The most recent grand prize winner, Sara Wittenberger, offered a spectacular and snowy view of a Christmas Day sunset at Mount Ord, northeast of the Phoenix area. Tam Ryan won second place for a photo of mist cloaking a group of great egrets at a Gilbert preserve.
More information and to see last year’s winners is available at ArizonaHighways.com, select Photo Contest below the Photography dropdown in the top navigation options.
Contest page: https://www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: