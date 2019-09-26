OFFERS
2 stolen vehicles crash into each other in Mississippi

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 26, 2019 11:55 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. — Police in Mississippi’s capital city say two stolen vehicles have crashed into each other.

News outlets report the crash happened before dawn Tuesday near downtown Jackson. One of the vehicles left and crashed again a short distance away.

One vehicle had just been stolen from a gas station in south Jackson. The other had been stolen from the Jackson suburb of Clinton about two weeks ago.

People in both vehicles ran away, but officers found an injured man they believe had been in the vehicle taken from the gas station.

Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells WAPT-TV that investigators do not believe the thieves were working together. Holmes says the two vehicles randomly crashed into each other.

