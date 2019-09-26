12th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, Sept. 28

Come and check out the cars at the 12th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 East Road 1 South from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Space is limited to the first 85 antique and classic cars and trophies will be given for People's Choice first through fifth place. Enjoy a great barbeque which will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m., door prizes, ice cream social and of course cars.

Admission to the car show is free. Donations are gladly accepted with all proceeds benefiting local charities.

For more information, visit the Chino Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page or call 928-636-2969.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Methodist Church puts on annual car show.