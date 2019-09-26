12th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show, Sept. 28
Come and check out the cars at the 12th Annual Antique & Classic Car Show at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 East Road 1 South from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Space is limited to the first 85 antique and classic cars and trophies will be given for People's Choice first through fifth place. Enjoy a great barbeque which will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m., door prizes, ice cream social and of course cars.
Admission to the car show is free. Donations are gladly accepted with all proceeds benefiting local charities.
For more information, visit the Chino Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page or call 928-636-2969.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Methodist Church puts on annual car show.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: