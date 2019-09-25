OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams: I guess I won’t be dancing much…

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 7:56 p.m.

That magic time has finally arrived with the imminent arrival of fall and the beginning of the NFL season for 2019. I have a lot to do to extract my full measure of enjoyment from the next four months or so.

First, I have to get into shape. Professional players’ running speed is critical for the 40-yard dash. The fastest guy’s time is around 4.5 seconds or faster. My personal best is 3.8 seconds -- for the 26-foot dash. That’s the distance from Spectator Central, my recliner in the living room, to the bathroom in the hall. For TV commercial breaks that are only 30 seconds in length, I really have to hustle. I’m confident in my prospects for the season, however, since I rank pretty high in hustle rankings for my neighborhood. Thank God we’re all graded on a curve.

Second, I have to prepare four-quarters worth of snacks in advance so I don’t miss the big play while rooting around in the kitchen for munchies. I don’t know how many times over the years I’ve diverted my attention from The Game for just a few seconds – and during those few seconds the greatest play of the game happens. That isn’t going to occur this time. This year, I have a solid game plan.

Third, I have to set up the ironing board and starch cans and collect all my un-ironed shirts from the last few months. Over the last 40 or 50 years, I’ve developed the tradition of ironing shirts during NFL football games.And that’s the only time I iron. Used to be that I’d run out of finished shirts by mid-March, but now, thanks to the Alliance of American Football league that will kick off after the Super Bowl in February, I’ll have crisply prepared shirts for an additional 10 weeks in 2020. According to my calculations, I’ll be nattily attired until the 19th of April.

Fourth, I have to put the finishing touches on my end-zone dance routine in the unlikely event that the Arizona Cardinals score a victory during the 2019 season. We had a brand-new coach last year and now have another spanking new NFL coach this season. I long for the days of Paddy Driscoll who coached the then Chicago Cardinals to 17 wins, 8 losses and 4 ties from 1920 to 1922. Or Jimmy Conzelman who enjoyed the highest winning percentage of any Cardinals’ coach in history with 26 wins and nine losses from 1946 to 1948. Of the 41 Cardinal coaches since Paddy, only 12 have had a winning record. I’ve never danced much in my life and based on past Cardinals’ performance, don’t expect to do many jigs in the Cardinals’ end zone in the near future.

I suppose I could move to a locale that promises better football. Like New England, for example. But that ain’t going to happen.

And finally, I have to clear my Sunday schedules from now until the end of January. I need at least 10 hours of serious viewing time to take in three NFL games and to absorb all the analysis before each game, during each half time and after each game on Sunday. And I’m not even counting all the prep work for Monday night and Thursday night games.

I don’t think women comprehend the pressure we males are under during football season. Never before has man been confronted with 256 full-length professional football games to watch, plus all the playoff games.

How do we do it?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Career backup Stanton takes over sputtering Cardinals
Underachieving Cardinals face overachieving Dolphins
Carson Palmer retires after 15 seasons
Injuries force changes on Arizona o-line, John Brown out
New-look Cardinals open camp with rookie coach

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries