Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council

A downtown Prescott space that most everyone agrees is less than inviting is in line to get a $100,000 makeover.

Despite some concerns from Prescott City Council members this week, the city appears poised to move ahead with the revitalization of the Whiskey Row alley.

The project was a topic of an update during a City Council study session on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, led off the discussion with an overview of the project that focuses on the alley behind Whiskey Row, between Gurley and Goodwin streets.

Goodman pointed out that the revitalization is planned to have several components, including a cleanup, new lighting, new signs and artwork, including a mural.

In all, the project is estimated to come with a cost in the $100,000 range. That would include: $22,125 for new neon signs; $36,000 to $50,000 for new archway signs; less than $25,000 for new light poles and string lights; $12,379 for new safety bollards; and $6,400 for a new mural (funded by private donations, not the city).

City Manager Michael Lamar said the condition of the alley has likely led to less use of the city’s Granite Street parking garage, which backs up the Whiskey Row alley.

“I think the alley is not the most inviting space in the world right now,” Lamar said, adding that because of that, the parking garage gets underused by the public.

Still, two council members voiced concerns about the project.

Councilman Steve Blair focused on the mural that is being created to decorate the wall of the alley at 209 W. Gurley St.

Blair, who was at the center of a 2010 controversy over a mural on the wall of the old Miller Valley Elementary School, noted that he is “not a great proponent of murals.” He added: “I think it’s glorified graffiti.”

Blair also had concerns about the maintenance that would be needed for the alley improvements. “It’s going to be an ongoing expense,” he said. “I wish everybody luck, but it’s going to be a daunting task.”

Councilman Phil Goode also brought up concerns about the alley project —especially the effect that increased pedestrian traffic could have on deliveries to Whiskey Row businesses.

But Councilman Steve Sischka noted that much of the increased pedestrian traffic likely would occur at night — after the business deliveries have already occurred.

Pointing to the new lighting that is planned for the alley, Sischka said, “I think this area is going to be most interesting at night. I don’t see trash trucks, delivery trucks at night.”

Sheri Shaw, owner of the Back Alley Wine Bar and chair of the Prescott Downtown Partnership, agreed, noting that most deliveries are done by about 2 p.m.

The revitalization would make the alley “a more cool, hip place,” Shaw said.

Several other business people from Whiskey Row emphasized the delivery issue, however.

Jeanne Hines of the Arts Prescott Cooperative Gallery cautioned the council that “accessibility for our businesses is very, very important.”

Vanessa Tamarin, vice president of the Arts Prescott Gallery, stressed that the Whiskey Row alley is a “working alley.”

Although she voiced support for cleaning up the alley, Tamarin urged the city to allow businesses to continue using it. “Clean it up, make it look nice, but let us do some business,” she said.

Although the plans initially included conducting special events in the revitalized alley, Goodman told the council, “Staff is recommending at this time to hold off on special events.”

He reported that at a previous meeting with business owners, most expressed support for the improvements, but many had concerns about the impact that special events would have on their businesses — especially if the city were to close the alley to vehicular traffic during the events.

The city projects that most of the improvements will be complete by this fall. A grand opening is expected to occur in November.