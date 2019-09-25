OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Surprise Fire 80% contained; recreation sites reopened

Yavapai Campground and area trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area reopened Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, as the Surprise Fire is winding down. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Yavapai Campground and area trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area reopened Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019, as the Surprise Fire is winding down. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 11:02 a.m.

The 210-acre Surprise Fire in the Granite Basin Recreation Area is now 80% contained and no additional growth is expected, according to fire officials.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on Sept. 17. Deciding the fire was manageable and not endangering any values, forest officials encouraged the blaze with burning operations so as to reduce dense forest fuels in the area.

Firefighters will continue to patrol and closely monitor the fire, but fire operations are considered complete.

All recreation sites in Granite Basin Recreation are open to the public including Yavapai Campground, Trail #349, Balancing Rock Trail and Trail #350, Surprise Spring Trail.

Forest visitors entering the fire area should proceed with caution and be aware of any post-fire hazards such as burning stump holes.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

