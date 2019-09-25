Surprise Fire 80% contained; recreation sites reopened
The 210-acre Surprise Fire in the Granite Basin Recreation Area is now 80% contained and no additional growth is expected, according to fire officials.
The lightning-caused fire was first reported on Sept. 17. Deciding the fire was manageable and not endangering any values, forest officials encouraged the blaze with burning operations so as to reduce dense forest fuels in the area.
Firefighters will continue to patrol and closely monitor the fire, but fire operations are considered complete.
All recreation sites in Granite Basin Recreation are open to the public including Yavapai Campground, Trail #349, Balancing Rock Trail and Trail #350, Surprise Spring Trail.
Forest visitors entering the fire area should proceed with caution and be aware of any post-fire hazards such as burning stump holes.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
