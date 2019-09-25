Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk, Sept. 27

Prescott's 4th Friday Art Walk is held the 4th Friday of every month at 5 p.m.

Visit over 15 local art gallery venues throughout downtown Prescott on Friday, Sept. 27. Start at the gallery of your choice.

Look for the Ride Prescott transportation carts and enjoy a free ride.

Click here for a brochure or visit artthe4th.com for a list of participating galleries and more information.

