Prescott VA pays tribute on POW/MIA Recognition Day

On Friday, the Prescott VA honored National POW/MIA Recognition Day by remembering the sacrifices of those captured and imprisoned by the enemy, and those for whom their families still grieve as their fate remains unknown.

About 150 civic leaders, community residents and members of all branches of the military attended the event, which included a presentation by Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke to World War II Prisoner of War Peter Marshall, who was held captive for 1,368 days.

The Patriot Guard Riders held flags during the ceremony at the flagpole circle on the lawn in front of the main hospital, with representatives from the cities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s offices in attendance.

“It was a beautiful event,” declared VA Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger.

At every annual service, the VA sets up the Missing in Action table for those military service people who remain missing in action, but still loved and honored by those they left behind. The table setting is symbolic — six chairs for all six branches of the military; the round shape to show “everlasting concern”; a white tablecloth that symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering their call to duty; a single red rose speaking to their lives and those who love them back home; a yellow ribbon that represents “continued uncertainty”; a slice of lemon that speaks to their bitter fate; a pinch of salt resembling tears fallen for their sake; a lighted candle for the hope of their return; an inverted glass because they are not present to have a toast; and empty chairs for the place where they are missing.

The Bradshaw Mountain High School choir performed patriotic songs, American Legion Post 108 Chaplain Rev. Larry Kimmel offered a prayer and blessing and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Army ROTC Color Guard performed the flag ceremony.

Tri-City Prep High School Junior Autumn Kutsick offered a reflection that VA officials said touched all.

Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger said the student talked of growing up in a military family, and offered a recognition of the sacrifices of these American “heroes” who must never be forgotten.



“She gave an awesome, awesome speech,” Dillinger said. “I remember thinking, Wow! It was very touching.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.