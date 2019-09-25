OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott VA pays tribute on POW/MIA Recognition Day

VA Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke, right, presents a rose to former World War II POW Peter Marshall. (Prescott VA/Courtesy)

VA Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke, right, presents a rose to former World War II POW Peter Marshall. (Prescott VA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 7:25 p.m.

On Friday, the Prescott VA honored National POW/MIA Recognition Day by remembering the sacrifices of those captured and imprisoned by the enemy, and those for whom their families still grieve as their fate remains unknown.

About 150 civic leaders, community residents and members of all branches of the military attended the event, which included a presentation by Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke to World War II Prisoner of War Peter Marshall, who was held captive for 1,368 days.

The Patriot Guard Riders held flags during the ceremony at the flagpole circle on the lawn in front of the main hospital, with representatives from the cities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s offices in attendance.

“It was a beautiful event,” declared VA Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger.

photo

Tri-City Prep Junior Autumn Kutsick delivers a speech to the 150 attenders at the ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20.

At every annual service, the VA sets up the Missing in Action table for those military service people who remain missing in action, but still loved and honored by those they left behind. The table setting is symbolic — six chairs for all six branches of the military; the round shape to show “everlasting concern”; a white tablecloth that symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering their call to duty; a single red rose speaking to their lives and those who love them back home; a yellow ribbon that represents “continued uncertainty”; a slice of lemon that speaks to their bitter fate; a pinch of salt resembling tears fallen for their sake; a lighted candle for the hope of their return; an inverted glass because they are not present to have a toast; and empty chairs for the place where they are missing.

The Bradshaw Mountain High School choir performed patriotic songs, American Legion Post 108 Chaplain Rev. Larry Kimmel offered a prayer and blessing and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Army ROTC Color Guard performed the flag ceremony.

Tri-City Prep High School Junior Autumn Kutsick offered a reflection that VA officials said touched all.

Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger said the student talked of growing up in a military family, and offered a recognition of the sacrifices of these American “heroes” who must never be forgotten.

“She gave an awesome, awesome speech,” Dillinger said. “I remember thinking, Wow! It was very touching.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

POW/MIA recognition ceremony Friday at NAVAHCS
Prescott VA to celebrate National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 20
Prescott youths present POW/MIA recognition day ceremony
VA to honor former POWs, MIA veterans
POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony: Area youth help dedicate monument

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries