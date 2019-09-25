OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 26
Prescott teams trounce Bradshaw Mountain, Page
Prep Golf

Prescott boys golf poses for a photo during a match against Bradshaw Mountain and Page on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)

Prescott boys golf poses for a photo during a match against Bradshaw Mountain and Page on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. (Dan Osterloh/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 11:21 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Prescott golf had itself a superb day at Antelope Hills Golf Course as the boys defeated Bradshaw Mountain and Page while the girls brushed aside Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

BOYS

The Badgers dominated the individual standings, occupying five of the top six spots. Prescott junior Cademon Buettner tied for first with Page’s Ezra Larson as they both shot a 39 (+3). The rest of the top six was rounded out by junior Chance Hill (+4), senior Carter Libis (+4), senior Beniam Osterloh (+5) and sophomore Brent Chambers (+6).

As a team, Prescott shot a total score of 160 (+16). Bradshaw Mountain finished second with a 170 (+26) while Page finished third with a 176 (+32).

The Badgers are currently ranked 12th in Division II and have a firm grip on first place in Region 7, according to head coach Dan Osterloh. The top 10 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the state match.

GIRLS

The girls were just as impressive as their 205 (+61) score was miles ahead of Bradshaw Mountain’s 258 (+114). Brannagh Woods and Kaity Kasun headlined the Badgers’ efforts with respective scores of 43 (+7) and 44 (+8), which were good enough for first and second place.

Makayle Reyes came in third with 50 (+14), followed by Bradshaw Mountain’s Shea Sullivan, who shot a 53 (+17). Rounding out the top 10, Prescott’s Alayna O’Niell shot a 54 (+18), Prescott’s Lauryn Mayhan shot a 58 (+22), Bradshaw Mountain’s Kaylie Hillig shot a 59 (+23), Prescott’s Hailey Mayhan shot a 64 (+28), Prescott’s Joanna Osterloh shot a 66 (+30), and Bradshaw Mountain’s Abbygail Espinoza and Paris Prentice both shot a 73 (+37).

The Prescott girls team is now 6-0 this season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

