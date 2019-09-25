OFFERS
Obituary: Robert L. (Bob) Pearson

Originally Published: September 25, 2019 8:17 p.m.

Robert L. (Bob) Pearson was born on January 19, 1935 in Flagstaff, Ariz. He grew up in Skull Valley, Ariz.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. After college, he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a Wildlife Refuge Manager. He retired in 1989 and returned to Skull Valley, where he died on September 21, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his brother, Dick; sister, Irene; two sons, Steven and Randall; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Skull Valley Bible Church, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a pot luck luncheon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Skull Valley Bible Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

