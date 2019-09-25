Obituary: Robert L. (Bob) Pearson
Robert L. (Bob) Pearson was born on January 19, 1935 in Flagstaff, Ariz. He grew up in Skull Valley, Ariz.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. After college, he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a Wildlife Refuge Manager. He retired in 1989 and returned to Skull Valley, where he died on September 21, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his brother, Dick; sister, Irene; two sons, Steven and Randall; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Skull Valley Bible Church, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a pot luck luncheon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Skull Valley Bible Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: