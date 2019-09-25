Obituary: Marjorie L. Hays

Marjorie L. Hays, 94, passed away on September 23, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Prescott Valley, Ariz. She was born on December 27, 1924 in St Louis, Mo., to Harry and Linda Dietrich.

Marjorie grew up in St. Louis, Mo. She graduated from McKinley High School where she met her future husband. Marjorie married Archie Hays Jr. in 1948 in St. Louis, Mo. High school sweethearts, they were happily married for 67-plus years, living a life of adventures with their four children living abroad and in the states, throughout Arch’s career in the USAF.

Marge was a full-time mom often raising their kids alone while Archie was overseas. She used her creativity and humor to shape her life, children and many more who enjoyed her personality. Even in her passing we are enlightened by those who share their adoration of her motherly inspiration.

Arch reveled in Marge’s willing spirit of adventure as they lived in at least seven states, multiple bases in Europe and Japan with kids in tow.

She loved her art, plants and piano, and until recently she was a regular at the local gym five days a week. Marge shared one vice with Arch, their regular trips to the casinos. Needless to say, we are far more richer from their love than from their winnings.

After Arch’s retirement, he and Marge relocated back to Missouri where they began a second life on a farm in Iberia, Mo.

In 1983, they moved to the warmth of Arizona, living in Mesa, Lake Havasu City and ultimately Prescott Valley.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, her two sisters, parents and one grandchild.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith; Michael Hays, Timothy “Auge” Hays, and Jeffrey Hays and their spouses; her seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial service will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, Ariz., on October 5th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers our family requests memorial donations be made to: Yavapai Humane Society Attn: Development, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, AZ 86301 928-445-2666 x 106.

Information provided by survivors.