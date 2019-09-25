Local Sports in Brief: Chino Valley Little League general meeting, board election on Oct. 1

Mark your calendar for Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. for the annual general meeting and board election for the 2020 season. The metting will take place at the Chino Valley Senior Center. Everyone is welcome. You do not need to be on the board to attend. Please come and support Chino Valley Little League. If interested in serving on the board, please fill out the attached application and turn it into chinovalleylittleleague@gmail.com

Fundraiser to improve Pioneer Park hockey rink set for Sept. 28

The Prescott Youth Hockey Association is holding a fundraiser to improve the Pioneer Park Hockey rink on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6-10 p.m. at Pioneer Park rink. The youth desperately need a new floor as the current one has huge cracks in it. Funds will also be raised for the capital campaign to put a roof on the rink. This will allow the kids to play regardless of rain or snow. The event will feature food (provided by El Gato Azul), gambling, drinks, auctions and music. Tickets are $40 for Admission, food and the while VIP Tickets are $60 and include admission, food, drinks, gambling chips and the auction. Tickets are available for purchase at concessions or at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/92528267225158. For more information, visit https://www.restoreourrink.com.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

Turquoise Circuit Finals returns Oct. 4-5 to Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Cowboys and cowgirls compete at approximately 20 rodeos across Arizona and New Mexico in hopes of earning a qualification spot at the TCFR and for the opportunity to vie for a chance to qualify into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, FL each year. Tickets start at just $14. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office, online at findlaytoyotacenter.com/events or by calling 800-745-3000.