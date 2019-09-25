OFFERS
Letter: Separting parents, children

Originally Published: September 25, 2019 7:52 p.m.

Editor:

The Courier has recently printed letters on the issue of children being separated from their parents. In Stanley Brown’s letter, he said that when he was 5 years old, he became separated from his parents at the 1933 World’s Fair. He said that he was terribly frightened and he expressed great sympathy for the children separated from their parents in detention centers and the children who came home from school to find that their parents had been arrested by ICE, finishing by saying “If a member of our society did to a child what Mr. Trump is doing to hundreds of children that person would be prosecuted for child abuse and kidnapping.”

I wrote the second letter, stating that when I was almost 5 years old, I contracted polio and was placed in a hospital in quarantine, where I never saw one person I knew for a month. All the children there were terrified. I finished by saying “Every single person whose heart breaks for these children should contact their elected officials. We should tell them that we don’t want our government to engage in this child abuse.”

Randy West wrote the next letter, stating that the problem was uncaring parents who bring their children to the US, concluding that “I think that any parents that would do anything that could result in losing their children should be charged with child abuse.”

The El Paso Times described the conditions at the detention centers as “nightmarish.” Our government is committing child abuse. Contact your elected officials.

Tricia Powers

Prescott

