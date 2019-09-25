Letter: Climate science

Editor:

Climate change is real and has been since the beginning of time. Climate hysteria is also real as evidence by the letter from Patrick Grady. The sum and substance of his letter is that polls prove his point. Polling is not science or Hillary Clinton would be President. Those familiar with polling techniques and methodology know that they are easily manipulated.

It is interesting that the Chairman of Yavapai Climate Change mentions one of the most thoroughly debunked polls in current history. The notion that 97% of scientists believe in “climate change” is so unscientific that most climatologists ignore or are embarrassed by it. The original poll (that word again!) made no mention of climate crisis or impending danger. Read the WSJ deconstruction of that figure or go to the website “Watts Up With That”.

We do need a “real, honest discussion” but basing arguments on polling is hardly a place to start. How about relying on predictions? Please! Al Gore and his like have provided us with enough end-of-the-world predictions over the years that we can be pretty confident that they can be comfortably ignored.

Bozo MacGinty

Prescott