Letter: Climate science
Editor:
Climate change is real and has been since the beginning of time. Climate hysteria is also real as evidence by the letter from Patrick Grady. The sum and substance of his letter is that polls prove his point. Polling is not science or Hillary Clinton would be President. Those familiar with polling techniques and methodology know that they are easily manipulated.
It is interesting that the Chairman of Yavapai Climate Change mentions one of the most thoroughly debunked polls in current history. The notion that 97% of scientists believe in “climate change” is so unscientific that most climatologists ignore or are embarrassed by it. The original poll (that word again!) made no mention of climate crisis or impending danger. Read the WSJ deconstruction of that figure or go to the website “Watts Up With That”.
We do need a “real, honest discussion” but basing arguments on polling is hardly a place to start. How about relying on predictions? Please! Al Gore and his like have provided us with enough end-of-the-world predictions over the years that we can be pretty confident that they can be comfortably ignored.
Bozo MacGinty
Prescott
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: