Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
Kids can be a Little Fire Fighter for a Day, Sept. 28

Littles and their Bigs can experience being a Little Fire Fighter for a Day at Prescott Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Courtesy file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 4:49 p.m.

Bring the kids and let them experience being a Little Fire Fighter for a Day at Prescott Fire Department drill ground (Training Center), 2900 Sundog Ranch Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Littles with their Bigs will be introduced to some aspects of the first responder world. Their morning will include witnessing a helicopter landing with a tour of the helo. They will then tour a fire engine and ladder company as well as learn some history about Prescott Fire. The third phase of the morning will include opportunities to dress as a firefighter, manage a hose line while shooting down targets, and ride on the department's original fire engine, the 1926 American LaFrance.

Pizza and drinks will be provided by Prescott Fire Department and Native Air. T-shirts for the Littles will be provided by Allegra. This event is being brought to you by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters in coordination with Prescott Fire Department and Native Air.

To sign up and for more information, call 928-778-5135.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Fire Department Training Center

