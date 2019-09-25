Kids can be a Little Fire Fighter for a Day, Sept. 28
Bring the kids and let them experience being a Little Fire Fighter for a Day at Prescott Fire Department drill ground (Training Center), 2900 Sundog Ranch Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Littles with their Bigs will be introduced to some aspects of the first responder world. Their morning will include witnessing a helicopter landing with a tour of the helo. They will then tour a fire engine and ladder company as well as learn some history about Prescott Fire. The third phase of the morning will include opportunities to dress as a firefighter, manage a hose line while shooting down targets, and ride on the department's original fire engine, the 1926 American LaFrance.
Pizza and drinks will be provided by Prescott Fire Department and Native Air. T-shirts for the Littles will be provided by Allegra. This event is being brought to you by Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters in coordination with Prescott Fire Department and Native Air.
To sign up and for more information, call 928-778-5135.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: