Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 25
FTC Warning: That attorney’s ad might be bad for your health

Some attorney ads may overstate the risks of the drugs they talk about. But even when they don’t, the benefits of the drugs at issue may outweigh the risks.

Some attorney ads may overstate the risks of the drugs they talk about. But even when they don't, the benefits of the drugs at issue may outweigh the risks.

Colleen Tressler, FTC Consumer Education Specialist
Originally Published: September 25, 2019 1:55 p.m.

You see the ads on TV, hear them on the radio, or read them in print and online: attorneys telling you about the dangers of certain prescription drugs. Many of these ads open with “medical alert,” “health alert” or “consumer alert” to get your attention. The ads generally say that if you or a loved one has been injured by a certain prescription medication, you may be entitled to compensation, and to contact the law firm for more information.

The FTC, the nation’s consumer protection agency, says that if you’re thinking about stopping your prescription medications for any reason, talk with your doctor first.

Some attorney ads may overstate the risks of the drugs they talk about. But even when they don’t, the benefits of the drugs at issue may outweigh the risks. In fact, the FTC is aware of reports of serious and tragic consequences — including death — that happened when people stopped taking their medications without first talking with their health care professionals.

Just because a lawyer talks about the dangers of a drug doesn’t mean you should stop taking it. In fact, it might be more dangerous if you stop taking it. Check with your doctor before you stop taking any prescription medication.

For more information, see the FDA’s article, "Why You Need to Take Your Medications as Prescribed or Instructed."

