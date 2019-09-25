Flash flood watch in place for Yavapai County Wednesday, Thursday
Some areas could receive over 3 inches of rain
A flash flood watch is in effect for Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, through early Thursday morning, Sept. 25, for Yavapai County and for a small portion of Coconino County that covers Oak Creek & Sycamore Canyons, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists predict localized rainfall could exceed 1 inch in less than an hour, with total rainfall amounts over 3 inches possible.
Areas affected will likely see significant rises on major rivers and streams.
It’s recommended people especially avoid flood prone areas like slot canyons, creeks and drainages.
Watch dCourier.com for updates.
