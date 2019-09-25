Crews securing perimeter of Johnson Fire; chance of additional rain today, tomorrow

With the recent inclement weather and high humidity, fire crews have had some time to secure the perimeter around the Johnson Fire, forest officials said Wednesday morning, Sept. 25.

Monday’s precipitation assisted with extinguishing heat in lighter fuels, but significant heat remains in heavier fuels, mainly on the north side of the fire where crews will concentrate suppression efforts moving forward, according to a Prescott National Forest news release.

Crews are monitoring current and forecasted weather conditions, including the chance of additional precipitation over the fire late Wednesday afternoon and evening.



The fire continues to burn 8 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District. It’s estimated to be about 210 acres in size with 0% containment. Its cause remains under investigation.

The Southwest Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the fire at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 24, as management of the incident transitioned to a Type 2 Team. The objectives of the team include public and firefighter safety and protecting communities near the fire area. Challenges facing the team include difficult access and terrain, working in an area with heavy fuel loads, and active mining operations.

Resources on the fire are five engines, two dozers, one Type 2 crew, five Type 1 crews, two Type 3 helicopters, air attack aircraft and miscellaneous overhead personnel.

CLOSURES

South end Ponderosa Park to Lower Wolf Creek; Lower Wolf Creek to Senator Highway; Senator Highway (Forest Road 52) from Sky Y Camp at End of the Pavement to Palace Station.

There are currently no evacuation orders in place for residents living near the fire area.

“In the interest of safety, the public is asked to not travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling in the area,” said Debbie Maneely with the Prescott National Forest. “Avoiding these areas will allow firefighters to work and travel safely during suppression operations.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

• Fire Information, 928-925-1111

• Prescott NF Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

• Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000.