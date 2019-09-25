Come meet the alpaca's at National Alpaca Farm Days, Sept. 28-29

Come meet the alpacas and a few llamas too. Visit 2 ranches that are only half a mile apart.

Ranch of the Oaks and Plum Creek alpacas will be opening their gates for National Alpaca Farm Days. Watch live spinning and other fiber arts demos, tour an artisan fiber mill and learn how yarn is made, you can even yoga with the alpacas and shop for alpaca fiber, roving, yarn and other handmade items.

Locations and hours:

Ranch of the Oaks, 10055 Dusty Road in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Plum Creek Alpacas, 8260 E Plum Creek Way in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29.

This is a free event for all ages.

For more information call 805-451-4104 or e-mail yarn@ranchoftheoaks.com.

